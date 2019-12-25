Video: 7 Classic MTB Christmas Edits

Dec 25, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Christmas edits can be pretty hit or miss but here are some of the efforts that we thought went beyond the standard Father Christmas outfit and festive music to make something more memorable:

A Rocky Mountain Christmas

A Rocky Mountain Christmas

by RockyMountainBicycles
Views: 28,802    Faves: 237    Comments: 11



Josh Carlson, Reece Wallace and Yoann Barelli - "Oh What Fun it is to Ride"

"Oh What Fun it is to Ride"

by giantbicycles
Views: 34,465    Faves: 225    Comments: 9



Loam Carnage & Long Jumping at the TrailMaps Christmas social



Chris Akrigg - Happy Christmas from Mongoose



Joe Nation - Santa's Running Late

Santa's Running Late

by FRNZ
Views: 6,433    Faves: 8    Comments: 0



Rob Welch - Peaty's Badass Santa

Peaty's Badass Santa

by Peatys
Views: 2,931    Faves: 18    Comments: 2



The Biggest Slice of British Pie Christmas Ride




