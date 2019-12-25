Video: 7 Classic MTB Christmas Edits

Christmas edits can be pretty hit or miss but here are some of the efforts that we thought went beyond the standard Father Christmas outfit and festive music to make something more memorable:A Rocky Mountain Christmas
Josh Carlson, Reece Wallace and Yoann Barelli - "Oh What Fun it is to Ride"
Loam Carnage & Long Jumping at the TrailMaps Christmas social
Chris Akrigg - Happy Christmas from Mongoose
Joe Nation - Santa's Running Late
Rob Welch - Peaty's Badass Santa
The Biggest Slice of British Pie Christmas Ride
