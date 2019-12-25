Video: 7 Classic MTB Christmas Edits

A Rocky Mountain Christmas

Josh Carlson, Reece Wallace and Yoann Barelli - "Oh What Fun it is to Ride"

Loam Carnage & Long Jumping at the TrailMaps Christmas social

Chris Akrigg - Happy Christmas from Mongoose

Joe Nation - Santa's Running Late

Rob Welch - Peaty's Badass Santa

The Biggest Slice of British Pie Christmas Ride

Christmas edits can be pretty hit or miss but here are some of the efforts that we thought went beyond the standard Father Christmas outfit and festive music to make something more memorable: