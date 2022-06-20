Video: The Adrenaline Seeking Freerider, Flow-Seeking Manicurist & Rule Follower in 'The Biodiversity of Traibuilders'

Jun 21, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesHere we are with the latest installment of MTB Earth! The temperate rainforests of the Pacific Northwest are full of biodiversity and known for some of the best mountain cycling trails known to humankind. Numerous species of trail builders scatter these lands, adding their own unique flair to the forest.

However, this natural phenomenon faces one major challenge- paradise is crowded. The trail builders must learn to work together and share the land.

Video: Scott Bell Visuals
Photos: Jarrett Lindal Media
Starring: Mark Matthews
















Videos Pearl Izumi Mark Matthews


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Better to not ride too fast in Marin County and definitely don't touch the equestrian trails lest you want a ticket or to be drawn and quartered by people in funny boots and hats
  • 2 0
 Excellent, brilliant, very very good!
  • 1 0
 Part 2, The poacher. The caser, The Trail Boss (often self imposed)





