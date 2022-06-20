Video: The Adrenaline Seeking Freerider, Flow-Seeking Manicurist & Rule Follower in 'The Biodiversity of Traibuilders'

|Here we are with the latest installment of MTB Earth! The temperate rainforests of the Pacific Northwest are full of biodiversity and known for some of the best mountain cycling trails known to humankind. Numerous species of trail builders scatter these lands, adding their own unique flair to the forest.
However, this natural phenomenon faces one major challenge- paradise is crowded. The trail builders must learn to work together and share the land.
Video: Scott Bell Visuals
Photos: Jarrett Lindal Media
Starring: Mark Matthews
