Video: The Aftermath of Bentonville's Tornado

Photo: Bentonville Bike Fest venue hours after the storm. Granted, it doesn't take a tornado to tear up a tent.

Have you ever been to a volunteer trail work day that has 300 people? Just did. Have you ever signed up to volunteer for trail work and been waitlisted because it was at capacity? Just happened. Our cycling community has shown up in force to get our trails back open after the tornadoes and it has me fired up.May 26, 2024. That date is seared into my memory. That was the day that tornadoes ripped through our town, and closed all of the trails in Bentonville and the trails in the neighboring town of Rogers. Seven tornadoes touched down in the area damaging homes, downing tens of thousands of trees, and killing one person. Tornadoes are rare here. I know this because eight years ago, before my wife and I moved our family here, we did the research. We're not in "tornado alley" and maybe something about the Ozark hills insulates us from tornadoes.The fourth annual Bentonville Bike Fest was in full swing when the storm hit in the wee hours of the morning on the final day of the event. The storm tore apart the 200+ vendor tents that were on site. It was a huge mess but within hours of sunrise the venue was crawling with locals who came to help clean up. To my surprise, many of the vendors I spoke with were not phased by the damage and said they were looking forward to next year. In the surrounding neighborhoods, the devastation was gut-wrenching. Downed trees and debris all over town. Power lines were in the middle of the roads and large trees had crashed into homes. Many were without power for days, including us. The devastation overwhelmed me. But in the days and weeks that followed the most beautiful thing happened. People that were once strangers gathered together to help clean up each other's yard, rake away leaves, and just be present. Businesses joined together to give away free meals and clean-up events have popped up everywhere. Pro trail building companies paid their crews to go volunteer and then after work those same builders would go volunteer some more. Kids on NICA teams cleared away trail by their schools, trained volunteer trail crews came in from 2 hours away every week and they are still doing it. Local mountain bikers, trail runners, and even the one wheelers are out getting our trails online during massive work days.Here's my video that tries to capture some of what we've been through, where we're headed and the outlook of how this storm could affect the bike industry here. In full transparency, I did get paid to put this video together by several organizations that wanted to help our local bike shop owners and bike industry here after the storm. They were concerned that visitors might skip their visit because they would think all of our trails were shut down.We've been given so much here in OZ (short for Ozarks and the identity behind the hundreds of miles of mountain bike trails in NW Arkansas). Most of these trails have been paid for by philanthropists, including some Walton family members who love and believe in cycling. But don't confuse their investments with Walmart. The company did not fund the trails. But sometimes when you're given something, you take it for granted. In our case, hundreds of miles of professionally built mountain bike trails and an expectation they will keep on giving us more trails. Our local city governments are not immune to this expectation, too. It becomes a little bit of a bystander mentality where we think "why should I do this or put money toward that if the Walton's can handle it?" Yes, there are volunteer programs like the Trailblazer's Trail Adoption Program, where over 500 people maintain their own small segment of trail, Also of note, the Ozark Off Road Cyclists who have a 30 year legacy of advocating and volunteering to build trail (mostly in the southern parts of the region), but there's still more the cycling community and the cities could do--there's more that I can do, too. It took me living here over five years before adopting a trail to maintain.I think the storm and the trail closures that followed have helped us realize how much these trails mean to our community. For years, we've used them to strengthen our physical health (broken bones notwithstanding!), mental health, friendships, and to bring more fun into our lives. These trails are the reason many us moved here. One of the silver linings of this natural disaster is shining brightly right about now. I've seen volunteerism like I've never seen before and gives me hope that this kind of trail stewardship will stick. I'm excited about where we go next. Until then, there's more trail work to be done!As of today, over 505 of the 563 miles of trail in the NW Arkansas (OZ Trails region) are ready to rip.