Video: 50 Hits at the Athertons’ DyFi Bike Park

Jul 12, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

The Athertons have finally announced their DyFi Bike Park is open with uplift slots available as soon as tomorrow. It looks like it will be weekends only for now with a day pass costing £36.

The park will open with four black graded trails and plans already seem to be in place for some easier red graded trails to come soon for less experienced riders. Uplifts will be provided by a fleet of Land Rovers with a claimed 11-minute ride from bottom to top and runs lasting 5 minutes at Atherton race pace.


bigquotesMy whole life I’ve been searching for that perfect mix of maximum elevation with long descents and really varied terrain; the land here falls from a 666m peak at Tarren y Gesail almost to sea level, on the South side of the mountain we have mellow gradients and amazing dirt, perfect for our jumpline “50 Hits” and on the North, slabs of bedrock, roots and rocks create the perfect natural terrain for the downhill tracks.

People have been talking about this place for years, it’s amazing how much appetite there has been to come and ride but the truth is the tracks weren’t ready. When you do come and ride here you can see why, it's like nothing else, 50 Hits is machine built top to bottom, that’s a slow process when you don’t have a big budget, in other places, getting down to the bedrock meant digging through a metre of clay. We’ve only scratched the surface, the start ramps are only two-thirds of the way up the hill right now so there’s plenty of room for more.

We’ve tackled a lot of major projects over the years but this one has taken things to the next level, we’ve never worked so hard! The physical building task has been matched by a similar load of admin, The transactional issues around the purchase of a 650 acre forest and the drive to secure funding have taken almost as much time and effort as the track build itself. The project has been funded out of our own pockets, no government grants, no investors; there’s absolutely no way we’d have got this done without the guts, determination and perseverance of a passionate crew who have given this project everything.Dan Atherton


For more info, head to the website here.


Photos: Moonhead Media

