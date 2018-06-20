VIDEOS

Video: Kade Edwards - The Bad Boy of Trek Factory Racing

Jun 20, 2018
by Endura Official  

bigquotesI was always serious when it came to competing, I want to win, people were saying that me getting second in a World Cup was good, but you know what they say, 'Second is first loser' and I want to win.Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards of the Trek Factory Racing Downhill team is a colourful character and a rising star on the DH horizon. He's really a full-time bike rider, who rides bikes, all kinds of bikes, all the time, every day. It consumes him and has obsessed him since he first started competing as a six-year-old which means he's been competing on bikes for virtually all of his young life.

Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards

Kade Edwards

MENTIONS: @Endura


Must Read This Week
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
53795 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
46337 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
39183 views
Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Trans Madeira 2018
38544 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
34917 views
Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
32485 views
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
32241 views
Video: The Gnarliest Enduro Race Section?
31280 views

10 Comments

  • + 8
 Good bike rider rides bikes good.
  • + 2
 Love the style. That flow on 1:09.. daaamn
  • + 1
 Black Mountain in a segment, it's been a long time coming! Props to Joe and the boys.
  • + 2
 Kade could do really well at speed and style!
  • + 1
 Someone remind me, what can't he do again??
  • + 1
 Looks like Kade has the skills to pay the bills!
  • + 1
 Nose bonk to manual.... damn son!
  • + 1
 wow such versatility! the sharpest swiss army knife you'll find
  • + 1
 This is so good!
  • + 1
 Half Cabs

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030351
Mobile Version of Website