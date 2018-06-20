Video: Kade Edwards - The Bad Boy of Trek Factory Racing

|I was always serious when it came to competing, I want to win, people were saying that me getting second in a World Cup was good, but you know what they say, 'Second is first loser' and I want to win.—Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards of the Trek Factory Racing Downhill team is a colourful character and a rising star on the DH horizon. He's really a full-time bike rider, who rides bikes, all kinds of bikes, all the time, every day. It consumes him and has obsessed him since he first started competing as a six-year-old which means he's been competing on bikes for virtually all of his young life.
MENTIONS: @Endura
10 Comments
Post a Comment