Video: The Badass Women of Ride Concepts

Press Release: Ride Concepts

A Culture of Inclusivity

Ride Concepts Head Cheerleader Charlie and her angels, Linda, Anne, Ana and Nicole.

Ellsworth leading the pack to the apres-ride thirst-erasing. Charlie refrained as she is underage.

"To me, much of the juicy stuff in mountain biking can't be captured on film" Cahill lacing together that feeling that can’t be found on film.

Greene, a veteran to grinding in the outdoor industry and snacking.