Video: The Basics of Cornering with Christina Chappetta - Berms & Flat Corners
Oct 20, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tips, tricks and practice drills for cornering with Christina Chappetta.
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
120640 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
86310 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
85207 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
71987 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
70040 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
69440 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
67062 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
60982 views
10 Comments
6
3
Marquess
(8 mins ago)
1st
[Reply]
5
2
U-dad
(7 mins ago)
2nd
[Reply]
5
2
C3rvantes
(7 mins ago)
3rd
[Reply]
5
2
Gamertebo
(6 mins ago)
4th
[Reply]
4
2
lukeisdumb
(6 mins ago)
5th
[Reply]
1
0
loamylaps
(1 mins ago)
9th. Whew, almost didn't make it into the top 10.
[Reply]
3
2
T4THH
(5 mins ago)
6th
[Reply]
1
0
rtclark
(0 mins ago)
9th
[Reply]
2
2
ski-n-bike-da-east
(5 mins ago)
7th
[Reply]
1
1
Tmackstab
(1 mins ago)
8th
[Reply]
