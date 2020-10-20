Video: The Basics of Cornering with Christina Chappetta - Berms & Flat Corners

Oct 20, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Tips, tricks and practice drills for cornering with Christina Chappetta.





Posted In:
Videos How Tos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta


Must Read This Week
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
120640 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
86310 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
85207 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
71987 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
70040 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
69440 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
67062 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
60982 views

10 Comments

  • 6 3
 1st
  • 5 2
 2nd
  • 5 2
 3rd
  • 5 2
 4th
  • 4 2
 5th
  • 1 0
 9th. Whew, almost didn't make it into the top 10.
  • 3 2
 6th
  • 1 0
 9th
  • 2 2
 7th
  • 1 1
 8th

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010763
Mobile Version of Website