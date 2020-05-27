Video: The Basics of Modern Mountain Bike Geometry - The Explainer

May 27, 2020
by Mike Levy  


THE EXPLAINER

The Basics of Modern Mountain Bike Geometry



You've probably heard it said before: Geometry is the single most important factor in determining how your mountain bike will perform. It's not the only piece of the puzzle, of course, as your tired, over-worked suspension and worn-out tires also count for a lot, but it's geometry that takes the biggest slice of the what-matters-on-your-mountain-bike pie chart. Let me put it to you this way: Adding the latest Kashima-coated, 17-way adjustable suspension to your 2005 Big Bouncer won't do much beyond giving you more dials to turn before you bounce over the handlebar. But give that 'ol rig geo from 2020 and it'll instantly be easier to ride and far more capable, stock suspension notwithstanding.

Geometry has changed a lot over the last decade; numbers that used to make complete sense now seem downright scary, and terms that used to be important are less so. There were smart folks building bikes like this long before the bigger brands caught on, but it's only been in the last few years that forward-thinking geo has been (almost) universally embraced. It's probably time to have another look modern mountain bike geometry, and while you can make it as complicated and interconnected as you want, that's not the gist of this Explainer video. Instead, we'll go over what the terms mean, what they do on the trail, and how they've evolved since that '05 Big Bouncer.



Previous Explainer episodes:
Episode #1 - What's the Deal with Linkage Forks?
Episode #2 - Carbon Fiber Leaf Springs
Episode #3 - What's the Deal with Chains?
Episode #4 - What's the Deal with Cross-Country Racing?

Posted In:
Videos The Explainer


15 Comments

  • 9 0
 Bound to trigger at least 1-2 "experts" from the forums. - love to see that.
  • 1 0
 Expert here, someone rang...?
  • 7 0
 I've experimented with anglesets for my bottom bracket, but time after time I find myself coming back to the 'ole traditional 90* sideways.
  • 7 0
 Levy has the audacity to eat a donut whilst not releasing the only video that we actually want ....smh
  • 5 0
 It’s all about the angle of the dangle
  • 1 0
 ? I thought it was the rise in your Levis?
  • 1 0
 bit misleading on front-rear center. Most people and manufacturers consider it a horizontal line from the axle to BB, not from the axle directly. Then it would vary based on BB height. Chainstay length seems to no be standardized, however, and some manufacturers measure from the rear axle to the BB, while others just the horizontal distance, making it the same as the rear-center.
  • 1 0
 It would be nice if all manufacturers just said both. Of course it won't happen, just like we won't know seat tube angle at different heights or seat tube offset, but it's nice to dream.
  • 1 0
 So.... I need a ride with a slack front bottom, and a long extension. Got it.
  • 2 0
 "Allow myself to introduce....myself" Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Just give us the grim donut goddammit
  • 1 0
 "RENO SUCKS" - who's Reno?
  • 1 0
 F*ck that guy. Big Grin
  • 1 1
 Meant to say geometry is second to tires
  • 1 1
 Geometry Tires

