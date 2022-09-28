Video: The Battle You Can’t See - Pinkbike Racing

Photo by Matt Staggs

DHaRCO X Pinkbike Racing Gravity Jersey Details:

• Men's, Women's, & Youth sizes available

• Comfortable Performance Quick Dry Fabric

• Moisture-wicking fabric construction transfers sweat and heat away from the body

• Recycled Polyester

• Mesh side panels to increase airflow

• Zip pocket for essentials

• Cuffed sleeves to keep it in place

• Relaxed Fit - Mountain bike specific to accommodate body armour.

• Fabric - 100% quick dry polyester

• Made with recycled yarn (excludes mesh panels)

• MSRP: $70.00 USD / $89.95 CAD

Profits from each jersey purchase go directly to supporting the team. Black and white kits available now.



Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Harry Jenkinson, Cat Cathro, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, Sarah Lawton, and countless others.



Thibault Laly is a rider that has shown such promise in his racing career so far. Whether it's World Cup podiums or winning EWS races as a junior, his talent is self evident. After years honing his craft in the elite category, and the opportunity to have more support than ever, can Thibault conquer his demons and deliver for Pinkbike Racing?A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. Stay tuned for episodes throughout the rest of the season!