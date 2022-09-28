Video: The Battle You Can’t See - Pinkbike Racing

Thibault Laly is a rider that has shown such promise in his racing career so far. Whether it's World Cup podiums or winning EWS races as a junior, his talent is self evident. After years honing his craft in the elite category, and the opportunity to have more support than ever, can Thibault conquer his demons and deliver for Pinkbike Racing?
Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Harry Jenkinson, Cat Cathro, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, Sarah Lawton, and countless others.
