Video: The Battle You Can’t See - Pinkbike Racing

Sep 28, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Thibault Laly is a rider that has shown such promise in his racing career so far. Whether it's World Cup podiums or winning EWS races as a junior, his talent is self evident. After years honing his craft in the elite category, and the opportunity to have more support than ever, can Thibault conquer his demons and deliver for Pinkbike Racing?


Photo by Matt Staggs

Photo by Nicolaï Widovitch


Pinkbike Racing Team Replica Jerseys are available now. Profits from each jersey purchase go directly to supporting the team.

DHaRCO X Pinkbike Racing Gravity Jersey Details:
• Men's, Women's, & Youth sizes available
• Comfortable Performance Quick Dry Fabric
• Moisture-wicking fabric construction transfers sweat and heat away from the body
• Recycled Polyester
• Mesh side panels to increase airflow
• Zip pocket for essentials
• Cuffed sleeves to keep it in place
• Relaxed Fit - Mountain bike specific to accommodate body armour.
• Fabric - 100% quick dry polyester
• Made with recycled yarn (excludes mesh panels)
• MSRP: $70.00 USD / $89.95 CAD
*Studio rider is wearing a size Medium.
**Ben Cathro as mentor not included with the kit.
Black and white kits available now.


Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Öhlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing


A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. Stay tuned for episodes throughout the rest of the season!


Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Harry Jenkinson, Cat Cathro, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, Sarah Lawton, and countless others.


To catch up on more Pinkbike Racing content, click here.


8 Comments

  • 10 0
 YAAAYYYYYY ANOTHER ONE
  • 5 0
 Shame this series is over already, it was SOOO good. Thanks Ben and team, you did an amazing job this season and it was great seeing all the riders grow.
  • 20 0
 Hello there, the Final Boss is just the name of the episode and is just there to reflect Thibault's journey of overcoming mental battles. Plenty more episodes to come - and now the season is over they'll be more regularly too. Thanks for watching.
  • 4 0
 You know they're doing a great job filmmaking when you know what's going to happen yet your stomach is still in knots the entire time.
  • 3 0
 So nicely done! Loved the series, can’t wait for next season. Only 9 months to go…
  • 2 0
 I really hope we'll get another season with the same team. I think especially Jackson and Thibaut have so much more to show
  • 2 0
 These videos just make you love and root for the riders so much harder. Keep these guys on!
  • 1 1
 Behind the paywall-worthy content! (but please don't put it behind the paywall)





