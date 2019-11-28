Video: The Beauty of Racing in 'Itinerology: The Spirit Of Odyssey'

Trans-Provence was a pioneer event in rally-style point-to-point MTB racing. When it bowed out at the top of its game in June 2019, many wondered why. This the 4th and final Episode of Itinerology explores the notion that a pioneering mountain biking event can have the primary function of carrying a message about the sport, and that the event might then one day reach a point of fulfillment of purpose. In this case, the race doesn't need to go on forever - it doesn't matter, the trails are still there and we should keep riding them.Itinerology: The Spirit Of OdysseyFilm & Edit - Sam NeedhamPhotography - Sven Martin & Sam NeedhamProduced By - Ash SmithVoice Over - Anka MartinIf you missed a previous installment in the series, you can see them here: