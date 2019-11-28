Video: The Beauty of Racing in 'Itinerology: The Spirit Of Odyssey'

Nov 29, 2019
by Sam Needham  


Trans-Provence was a pioneer event in rally-style point-to-point MTB racing. When it bowed out at the top of its game in June 2019, many wondered why. This the 4th and final Episode of Itinerology explores the notion that a pioneering mountain biking event can have the primary function of carrying a message about the sport, and that the event might then one day reach a point of fulfillment of purpose. In this case, the race doesn't need to go on forever - it doesn't matter, the trails are still there and we should keep riding them.

Itinerology: The Spirit Of Odyssey
Film & Edit - Sam Needham
Photography - Sven Martin & Sam Needham
Produced By - Ash Smith
Voice Over - Anka Martin

Itinerology The Spirit Of Odyssey

Itinerology The Spirit Of Odyssey
Itinerology The Spirit Of Odyssey

Itinerology. Alpes Maritimes.
Itinerology. Alpes Maritimes.

Itinerology. Alpes Maritimes.

Itinerology. Alpes Maritimes.

Itinerology. Alpes Maritimes.


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 all of these were fantastic ,really enjoyed them.
  • 1 0
 Europe is so beautiful.

