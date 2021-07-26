Pinkbike.com
Video: The Best Action From Red Bull Hardline 2021
Jul 26, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
There was no shortage of action from Red Bull Hardline 2021. Relive all the best hucks, corners, and crashes from practice all the way to finals.
Videos
Hardline
rosemarywheel
(48 mins ago)
Goddamn, I love slow-motion of real race footage. None of that $#!tty YouTube crap showing the same thing again and again from different angles. This is real racers in the midst of it all. Great fun.
[Reply]
3
1
PB4UGO
(55 mins ago)
Pinkbike , based in Squamish Canada. No coverage of the Canadian Downhill championship that happened last weekend. But non stop coverage of a Red Bull invitation only event in the UK.
[Reply]
1
1
savagelake
(47 mins ago)
bro, the canadian dh champs were covered. only cost me $3 to read it.
[Reply]
2
1
savagelake
(44 mins ago)
i'm actually tired of that joke, but have been offline for a couple weeks and couldn't help myself.
[Reply]
3
1
bikesRnice
(51 mins ago)
Sick video, thanks
[Reply]
