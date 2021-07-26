Video: The Best Action From Red Bull Hardline 2021

Jul 26, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


There was no shortage of action from Red Bull Hardline 2021. Relive all the best hucks, corners, and crashes from practice all the way to finals.





Posted In:
Videos Hardline


Must Read This Week
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
102501 views
Olympic Favourite Crashed Due to Lack of Training Ramp
68460 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
66616 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
63839 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
61293 views
First Ever Two-Speed Olympic BMX Bike Uses Modified Zee Drivetrain
53767 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
53518 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
43452 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Goddamn, I love slow-motion of real race footage. None of that $#!tty YouTube crap showing the same thing again and again from different angles. This is real racers in the midst of it all. Great fun.
  • 3 1
 Pinkbike , based in Squamish Canada. No coverage of the Canadian Downhill championship that happened last weekend. But non stop coverage of a Red Bull invitation only event in the UK.
  • 1 1
 bro, the canadian dh champs were covered. only cost me $3 to read it.
  • 2 1
 i'm actually tired of that joke, but have been offline for a couple weeks and couldn't help myself.
  • 3 1
 Sick video, thanks

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007382
Mobile Version of Website