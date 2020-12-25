Video: The Best Fails of 2020 - Friday Fails #150

Dec 25, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

All the best Friday Fails from the past year. Here’s to a sending it in the new year! (But uhhh wear a helmet)

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


16 Comments

  • 3 0
 Cheers to making the opening twice this year. What an accomplishment ????????
  • 1 0
 oops, emoticons got a bit out of control here
  • 3 0
 Always believed in you.
  • 4 0
 Was waiting for the Ibis to do the work....
  • 2 0
 I watch these before every ride, sometimes I stop mid-ride and enjoy. 1:27 Wile E. Coyote still the best of the year!
  • 1 0
 This. Loved it first time I saw and loved it again today.
  • 1 0
 Front flip guy managed to end it on a high note. Maybe a good sign for 2021. Stay safe out there but keep sending it, everyone.
  • 2 0
 Part of me wants to quit biking, the other part is pleasantly surprised how many of these guys walk away from these crashes
  • 2 0
 I just realized Christmas comes every Friday...
  • 2 0
 Face / Rock guy still gets the win.
  • 1 0
 The best christmas gift, Pinkbike! Thank you for continuing ti post free and sometimes embarrassing content! CHEERS!!
  • 1 0
 Im sad for the rider who land in the face and quit this amazing sport!!!
  • 1 0
 I cant believe the how many ride without knee pads.
  • 1 0
 2020 fails brought to you by not enough speed or too much rebound
  • 1 1
 It's bad juju to watch Friday Fails
  • 1 1
 Cheers to all us mtbrs who wreck ourselves and keep on getting up.

