Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video: The Best Fails of 2020 - Friday Fails #150
Dec 25, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
All the best Friday Fails from the past year. Here’s to a sending it in the new year! (But uhhh wear a helmet)
Friday Fails is presented by
Kenda
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
16 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
bikounet
(31 mins ago)
Cheers to making the opening twice this year. What an accomplishment ????????
[Reply]
1
0
bikounet
(26 mins ago)
oops, emoticons got a bit out of control here
[Reply]
3
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(20 mins ago)
Always believed in you.
[Reply]
4
0
dtax
(19 mins ago)
Was waiting for the Ibis to do the work....
[Reply]
2
0
JohanG
(36 mins ago)
I watch these before every ride, sometimes I stop mid-ride and enjoy. 1:27 Wile E. Coyote still the best of the year!
[Reply]
1
0
wycombephil
(11 mins ago)
This. Loved it first time I saw and loved it again today.
[Reply]
1
0
tbmaddux
Plus
(36 mins ago)
Front flip guy managed to end it on a high note. Maybe a good sign for 2021. Stay safe out there but keep sending it, everyone.
[Reply]
2
0
Bedede
(18 mins ago)
Part of me wants to quit biking, the other part is pleasantly surprised how many of these guys walk away from these crashes
[Reply]
2
0
Whatajohnny
(48 mins ago)
I just realized Christmas comes every Friday...
[Reply]
2
0
knick
(39 mins ago)
Face / Rock guy still gets the win.
[Reply]
1
0
nofear259
(2 mins ago)
The best christmas gift, Pinkbike! Thank you for continuing ti post free and sometimes embarrassing content! CHEERS!!
[Reply]
1
0
airlacasse
(26 mins ago)
Im sad for the rider who land in the face and quit this amazing sport!!!
[Reply]
1
0
road-n-dirt
(9 mins ago)
I cant believe the how many ride without knee pads.
[Reply]
1
0
90police
(0 mins ago)
2020 fails brought to you by not enough speed or too much rebound
[Reply]
1
1
babathehutt
(48 mins ago)
It's bad juju to watch Friday Fails
[Reply]
1
1
daugherd
(43 mins ago)
Cheers to all us mtbrs who wreck ourselves and keep on getting up.
[Reply]
