Partners in crime

A few busy days of riding, filming and editing

Great views and riding in Are Bike Park in Sweden

Åre Bike Festival invited us to take part in the Åre Video Challenge. Excited we started planning straight away together with our filmers Simon and Alexander. Hope you enjoy our story about friendship and the love of biking.Riders: Lina Skoglund and Hanna JonssonFilmers: Simon Bo Silverdahl and Alexander Landström