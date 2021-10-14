Video: The Best Moments from Red Bull Rampage Practice So Far

Oct 14, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


The 2021 Red Bull Rampage practice is well on its way. After a week of teams dialling in their lines, it's time to figure out how to impress the judges on their runs.





3 Comments

  • 2 0
 New Canyon Freeride bike on the thumbnail or ist that just a torque?
  • 1 0
 The dirt looks so perfect
  • 1 0
 Watch it with no sound. So much better!

