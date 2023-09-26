Video: Riding All The Best Mountain Bike Trails in Verbier in A Day with Ludo May

Words: Ludo MayIn this fourth episode of Ludo May's serie "Let's ride", we take you to the best mountain bike trails in Verbier in the Swiss Alps for a long (very long) day with Yann and Iso. On this June 21, Ludo took advantage of the longest day of the year to ride all the "classics" of the region (Col de Mille, Vertigo, Vallon d’Arbi, Jackass et Pierre Avoi) in one day. With quite a bit of negative vertical drop, the bodies were put to the test, but the quality of the trails and the panoramic views made this one of the most epic days of the season. Enjoy!Top section of Vertigo trail with a stunning view on the Combins mountains.Follow Ludo May on:http://instagram.com/ludo_mayhttps://www.facebook.com/ludomayyhttps://www.tiktok.com/@ludo_mayhttp://www.ludomay.ch