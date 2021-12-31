close
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2021
Dec 31, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
All the best Friday Fails from the past year. Here’s to a sending it in the new year! (But uhhh wear a helmet)
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
37 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
16
0
beatjumper
(1 hours ago)
3:34 biggest win of 2021 hands down
[Reply]
1
0
kamote
(2 mins ago)
should've been a save
[Reply]
3
0
ReformedRoadie
(29 mins ago)
Dear Robin, or Brian...or whomever:
Please do a separate Friday Fails with Rob Warner and maybe Wyn Master commentating and dissecting the fails...and mostly mocking them. Preferably with them enjoying the adult beverage of their choice to avoid them holding anything back.
[Reply]
1
0
brianpark
Mod
(4 mins ago)
Hmmm Cathro & Matt Beer would be good for this, but they might be too kindhearted. It'd definitely require some wobbly pops.
[Reply]
5
0
mi-bike
(1 hours ago)
The content we deserve. Thank you PB for a great year, and all failers for your generosity sharing your misfortune!
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
@1:30 is still my favorite...guy went HUGE!
[On a side note...you could have simply put the gravel bike fail on repeat for this edit and I would have been fine with that]
[Reply]
6
0
DangOLDangus
(55 mins ago)
How did that guy end up with the water bottle in his hand at 3:29?
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(39 mins ago)
...witchcraft? thanks for pointing that out, haha
[Reply]
1
0
weebleswobbles
(36 mins ago)
I saw that too haha
[Reply]
1
0
pipm1
(28 mins ago)
Crashing is thirsty work.
[Reply]
1
0
mountaincross
(6 mins ago)
Did the guy in the car say "you held on to your drink though, right?"
[Reply]
4
0
gth802s
(1 hours ago)
Big respect to those who can send it properly. I can't so these videos hit a little too close to home :-D
[Reply]
3
0
RayDolor
(32 mins ago)
I still think the rider at 7:33 pulled a dick-move trying to blast through the crash scene there.....
[Reply]
1
0
sino428
(26 mins ago)
Yea I watched that one a couple times to even see if he tried to hit the brakes. It looks like he did at the last second but it seems like he was originally just going to try and plow through.
[Reply]
3
0
Gremclon
(28 mins ago)
Back flip to run without bike isn't a fail. It's the greatest save of all time
[Reply]
3
0
Bkmdanno22
(1 hours ago)
Thank you for all the false confidence that made these all possible.
[Reply]
2
0
sonuvagun
(35 mins ago)
The next best thing to all the crashes are the expletives in various accents and languages
[Reply]
3
0
neimbc
(28 mins ago)
Have a great 2022 PB'ers! Have fun and stay safe!
[Reply]
2
0
Cantle406
(24 mins ago)
I’m always a little happy when someone with who rides with a bluetooth speaker takes a digger…
[Reply]
1
0
Augustus-G
(6 mins ago)
Holy Tree Huggers & Lawn Darts Batman!
Most impressed by 3:34. Eject bike mid back flip then land on feet and run it out. The guy must be part cat.
[Reply]
2
0
ODubhslaine
(1 hours ago)
I forgot just how brutal some of these were.
[Reply]
2
0
Tandaman
(1 hours ago)
the kid at 1:01 is checking to see where his nuts fell off behind him
[Reply]
2
0
gomeeker
(50 mins ago)
Before I watch, I have to ask - did my Ibis do the job?
[Reply]
2
0
watchmen
(33 mins ago)
Can I get an upvote for all the deceased mariners.
[Reply]
4
3
notoutsideceo
(1 hours ago)
Gravel clip was me! Yes!!! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
[Reply]
2
0
AddisonEverett
(1 hours ago)
@1:42 Is my favorite one
[Reply]
1
0
tommyrod74
(1 hours ago)
Spectacular. More dead sailors than a World War 2 flick.
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(1 hours ago)
Slightly premature "nice" followed by imminent impact with tree.
[Reply]
2
0
santos619
(58 mins ago)
that was 2020?
[Reply]
1
0
Hamburgi
(43 mins ago)
Where's my comment of the year section?!
[Reply]
1
0
weebleswobbles
(37 mins ago)
The pile up at 7:33. What the shit!
[Reply]
1
0
Sethsg
(20 mins ago)
In my humbly unhumble opinion I would say 3:35 is not a fail.
[Reply]
1
0
nullzwo
(19 mins ago)
new pinkbike series: christmas carnage.
[Reply]
1
0
JTlikesPB
(3 mins ago)
The trees were not going easy.
[Reply]
1
0
DANKimball
(2 hours ago)
video is unavailable!
[Reply]
1
0
DANKimball
(2 hours ago)
works now
[Reply]
1
0
KK11
(9 mins ago)
Outeffing-standing!
[Reply]
Please do a separate Friday Fails with Rob Warner and maybe Wyn Master commentating and dissecting the fails...and mostly mocking them. Preferably with them enjoying the adult beverage of their choice to avoid them holding anything back.
[On a side note...you could have simply put the gravel bike fail on repeat for this edit and I would have been fine with that]
Most impressed by 3:34. Eject bike mid back flip then land on feet and run it out. The guy must be part cat.
