Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2021

Dec 31, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


All the best Friday Fails from the past year. Here’s to a sending it in the new year! (But uhhh wear a helmet)





37 Comments

  • 16 0
 3:34 biggest win of 2021 hands down
  • 1 0
 should've been a save
  • 3 0
 Dear Robin, or Brian...or whomever:
Please do a separate Friday Fails with Rob Warner and maybe Wyn Master commentating and dissecting the fails...and mostly mocking them. Preferably with them enjoying the adult beverage of their choice to avoid them holding anything back.
  • 1 0
 Hmmm Cathro & Matt Beer would be good for this, but they might be too kindhearted. It'd definitely require some wobbly pops.
  • 5 0
 The content we deserve. Thank you PB for a great year, and all failers for your generosity sharing your misfortune!
  • 4 0
 @1:30 is still my favorite...guy went HUGE!
[On a side note...you could have simply put the gravel bike fail on repeat for this edit and I would have been fine with that]
  • 6 0
 How did that guy end up with the water bottle in his hand at 3:29?
  • 1 0
 ...witchcraft? thanks for pointing that out, haha
  • 1 0
 I saw that too haha
  • 1 0
 Crashing is thirsty work.
  • 1 0
 Did the guy in the car say "you held on to your drink though, right?"
  • 4 0
 Big respect to those who can send it properly. I can't so these videos hit a little too close to home :-D
  • 3 0
 I still think the rider at 7:33 pulled a dick-move trying to blast through the crash scene there.....
  • 1 0
 Yea I watched that one a couple times to even see if he tried to hit the brakes. It looks like he did at the last second but it seems like he was originally just going to try and plow through.
  • 3 0
 Back flip to run without bike isn't a fail. It's the greatest save of all time
  • 3 0
 Thank you for all the false confidence that made these all possible.
  • 2 0
 The next best thing to all the crashes are the expletives in various accents and languages
  • 3 0
 Have a great 2022 PB'ers! Have fun and stay safe!
  • 2 0
 I’m always a little happy when someone with who rides with a bluetooth speaker takes a digger…
  • 1 0
 Holy Tree Huggers & Lawn Darts Batman!

Most impressed by 3:34. Eject bike mid back flip then land on feet and run it out. The guy must be part cat.
  • 2 0
 I forgot just how brutal some of these were.
  • 2 0
 the kid at 1:01 is checking to see where his nuts fell off behind him
  • 2 0
 Before I watch, I have to ask - did my Ibis do the job?
  • 2 0
 Can I get an upvote for all the deceased mariners.
  • 4 3
 Gravel clip was me! Yes!!! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 @1:42 Is my favorite one
  • 1 0
 Spectacular. More dead sailors than a World War 2 flick.
  • 1 0
 Slightly premature "nice" followed by imminent impact with tree.
  • 2 0
 that was 2020?
  • 1 0
 Where's my comment of the year section?!
  • 1 0
 The pile up at 7:33. What the shit!
  • 1 0
 In my humbly unhumble opinion I would say 3:35 is not a fail.
  • 1 0
 new pinkbike series: christmas carnage.
  • 1 0
 The trees were not going easy.
  • 1 0
 video is unavailable!
  • 1 0
 works now
  • 1 0
 Outeffing-standing!

Post a Comment



