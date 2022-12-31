Watch
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2022
Dec 31, 2022
by
Pinkbike Staff
It has been a wild year for MTB fails. Here is a collection of some of our favorites!
Videos
Friday Fails
Score
Time
1
0
midwest-mtb
(15 mins ago)
These videos are why I have trust issues with bikes on PB Buy & Sell…
[Reply]
2
0
FaahkEet
(11 mins ago)
I try do my best to protect my bike when crashing. Instead of wrapping my bike in bubble wrap, I am the bubble wrap.
[Reply]
2
1
adamdh
(10 mins ago)
The Best Fail in 2022 was the geo restricted Christmas Calendar. This year I was about to win something..
[Reply]
1
0
noapathy
(7 mins ago)
Didn't watch. Is this the internal headset install video?
[Reply]
