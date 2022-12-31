Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2022

Dec 31, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


It has been a wild year for MTB fails. Here is a collection of some of our favorites!

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 These videos are why I have trust issues with bikes on PB Buy & Sell…
  • 2 0
 I try do my best to protect my bike when crashing. Instead of wrapping my bike in bubble wrap, I am the bubble wrap.
  • 2 1
 The Best Fail in 2022 was the geo restricted Christmas Calendar. This year I was about to win something..
  • 1 0
 Didn't watch. Is this the internal headset install video?





