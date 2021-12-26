close
Video: The Best MTB Saves From 2021
Dec 26, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Some of the luckiest riders of 2021.
Want to be featured on Sunday Saves?
Submit your save
.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Sunday Saves
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
conoat
(46 mins ago)
hell of a compilation of people riding above their pay grade and somehow not dying!
[Reply]
1
0
doctorpritchett
(11 mins ago)
If you film a ‘save’ in vertical format, it’s still a fail. C’mon people it’s not that hard!
[Reply]
2
0
kanebensemann
(54 mins ago)
...2021 the year of OMG
[Reply]
1
0
ronkraft8
(53 mins ago)
R.I.P rear wheels. Your sacrifices have not been in vain.
[Reply]
1
0
tjitm
(26 mins ago)
00:38 was in sends and saves of the year video. Nice!
[Reply]
1
0
mm732
(6 mins ago)
0:37 was in Sends also. i guess it can be a send and a save?
[Reply]
