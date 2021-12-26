close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: The Best MTB Saves From 2021

Dec 26, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Some of the luckiest riders of 2021.


Want to be featured on Sunday Saves? Submit your save.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Sunday Saves


Must Read This Week
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
76476 views
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
74553 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
52462 views
Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
46005 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
44381 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
42816 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
41432 views
Introducing the FREE Grim Donut Video Game feat. Mike Levy (Sorry)
39784 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 hell of a compilation of people riding above their pay grade and somehow not dying!
  • 1 0
 If you film a ‘save’ in vertical format, it’s still a fail. C’mon people it’s not that hard!
  • 2 0
 ...2021 the year of OMG
  • 1 0
 R.I.P rear wheels. Your sacrifices have not been in vain.
  • 1 0
 00:38 was in sends and saves of the year video. Nice!
  • 1 0
 0:37 was in Sends also. i guess it can be a send and a save?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010282
Mobile Version of Website