Video: The Best Of 2019 with the Commencal Vallnord Team

As you know, we don’t need to go into details to tell you what happened this year!, ourand thewho all contributed to team life, is all we wanted!We laughed, we cried, we shouted, we worked hard.. Soto everyone, people and partners who contributed to this.After watching this video recap, we just want to start theOh, wait a moment, 2020 is right around the corner and that is simplyWe’ll have some great news to tell you soon. But, with 2019 coming to his end, it's time toand for having contributed to writing those amazing lines to the team history. We know that we are always welcome in, what we name,, so we’ll definitely keep spending some good times in