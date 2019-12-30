Video: The Best Of 2019 with the Commencal Vallnord Team

Dec 30, 2019
by COMMENCAL / VALLNORD DH TEAM  

As you know, we don’t need to go into details to tell you what happened this year!
A video with our favourite moments, our best bits of action and the main people who all contributed to team life, is all we wanted!

We laughed, we cried, we shouted, we worked hard. Racing isn’t easy but it’s worth it when you can live moments like these. So thanks again to everyone, people and partners who contributed to this.

After watching this video recap, we just want to start the 2020 season right now! Oh, wait a moment, 2020 is right around the corner and that is simply fantastic!

We’ll have some great news to tell you soon. But, with 2019 coming to his end, it's time to thank VALLNORD for their amazing support over the past 5 years and for having contributed to writing those amazing lines to the team history. We know that we are always welcome in, what we name, our second home, so we’ll definitely keep spending some good times in Andorra!

Stay tuned and Happy New Year to everyone!

