Video: The Best Of Freeride Young Gun Talus Turk

Jan 26, 2024
by DeliumTires  



A rising star in the freeride scene! Talus Turk is pushing his boundaries at every opportunity possible and that is bringing some insane progression his way. From his first Freeride event in 2022 to landing in 5th spot at his first ever Red Bull Rampage. We look forward to sitting back and watching it all unfold in front of us. Enjoy 1:40 seconds of Talus Turk doing his thing!

P.s Thanks to the super friendly guys at Transition bikes for helping with some of the footage!



Photo Credit: Oliver Parish/Transition Bikes & Caleb Ely

