Video: The Best Race Action From Maribor World Cups 1999-2019

We had our schedules totally clear for this Sunday, ready to crack open a couple of brews and settle in for some downhill racing but COVID-19 had other plans. We can't make up for the thrill of live racing but instead we've searched high and low for the best clips of racing in Maribor from years gone by. Enjoy!2019Winning RunsRed Bull HighlightsCathrovisionPinkbike's Race Recap
2010UCI HighlightsDirtTV highlightsTrackside ActionSam Hill's crash (he still finished 5th after this)
2009DirtTV HighlightsMTBCut FinalsMTBCut QualifyingMTBCut Practice
2008Winning Runs (Sabrina Jonnier and Sam Hill)Nissan Official 4X and Downhill HighlightsJosh Bryceland's Rock Garden CrashChris Kovarik's Run (complete with Freecaster commentary)
2007Winning Runs From Sam Hill and Rachel Atherton Plus Gee Atherton's Second Place Run
2002Highlights
1999Women's DH HighlightsMen's DH HighlightsDual Slalom Highlights
