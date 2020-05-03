Video: The Best Race Action From Maribor World Cups 1999-2019

May 3, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

We had our schedules totally clear for this Sunday, ready to crack open a couple of brews and settle in for some downhill racing but COVID-19 had other plans. We can't make up for the thrill of live racing but instead we've searched high and low for the best clips of racing in Maribor from years gone by. Enjoy!

2019
Winning Runs


Red Bull Highlights


Cathrovision



Pinkbike's Race Recap



2010
UCI Highlights


DirtTV highlights


Trackside Action

Slovenia-Maribor random action

by honcho
Views: 34,180    Faves: 487    Comments: 49


Sam Hill's crash (he still finished 5th after this)

DH Maribor, world cup - Sam Hill crash

by Dekleva
Views: 65,867    Faves: 296    Comments: 72



2009
DirtTV Highlights


MTBCut Finals

Maribor World Cup Finals

by MTBcut
Views: 26,021    Faves: 290    Comments: 68


MTBCut Qualifying

Maribor World Cup: Qualifying (or not....)

by MTBcut
Views: 5,928    Faves: 37    Comments: 7


MTBCut Practice

Maribor World Cup: Practice

by MTBcut
Views: 5,327    Faves: 36    Comments: 4



2008
Winning Runs (Sabrina Jonnier and Sam Hill)

UCI World Cup - Maribor

by ArthurGreen
Views: 1,222    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Nissan Official 4X and Downhill Highlights


Josh Bryceland's Rock Garden Crash

Josh Bryceland crash at World Cup Maribor 2008

by ArthurGreen
Views: 32,133    Faves: 474    Comments: 85


Chris Kovarik's Run (complete with Freecaster commentary)

Chris Kovarik at Maribor 2008

by ArthurGreen
Views: 2,630    Faves: 37    Comments: 4



2007
Winning Runs From Sam Hill and Rachel Atherton Plus Gee Atherton's Second Place Run



2002
Highlights

2002 4X/DH #2 World Cup Maribor

by jmenau2
Views: 4,661    Faves: 3    Comments: 1



1999
Women's DH Highlights


Men's DH Highlights


Dual Slalom Highlights



