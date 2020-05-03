Video: The Best Race Action From Maribor World Cups 1999-2019

2019

Winning Runs

Red Bull Highlights

Cathrovision

Pinkbike's Race Recap

2010

UCI Highlights

DirtTV highlights

Trackside Action

Sam Hill's crash (he still finished 5th after this)

2009

DirtTV Highlights

MTBCut Finals

MTBCut Qualifying

MTBCut Practice

2008

Winning Runs (Sabrina Jonnier and Sam Hill)

Nissan Official 4X and Downhill Highlights

Josh Bryceland's Rock Garden Crash

Chris Kovarik's Run (complete with Freecaster commentary)

2007

Winning Runs From Sam Hill and Rachel Atherton Plus Gee Atherton's Second Place Run

2002

Highlights

1999

Women's DH Highlights

Men's DH Highlights

Dual Slalom Highlights

We had our schedules totally clear for this Sunday, ready to crack open a couple of brews and settle in for some downhill racing but COVID-19 had other plans. We can't make up for the thrill of live racing but instead we've searched high and low for the best clips of racing in Maribor from years gone by. Enjoy!