Video: The Best Sunday Saves of 2022
Jan 1, 2023
by
Pinkbike Staff
2 Comments
In between all the fails and sends, there were a ton of mountain bike saves. We compiled the best saves from the year into a 10-minute video for your viewing pleasure.
Videos
Sunday Saves
Score
Time
3
0
mtb-jon
(32 mins ago)
4:58
Thank you for affirming my view of XC riders.
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(4 mins ago)
Save at 8:08 or save at 8:21? Which is your favorite
[Reply]
