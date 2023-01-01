Video: The Best Sunday Saves of 2022

Jan 1, 2023
by Pinkbike Staff  

In between all the fails and sends, there were a ton of mountain bike saves. We compiled the best saves from the year into a 10-minute video for your viewing pleasure.





Posted In:
Videos Sunday Saves


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 4:58
Thank you for affirming my view of XC riders.
  • 1 0
 Save at 8:08 or save at 8:21? Which is your favorite





