Video: The Best Things About Riding with Thomas Vanderham & Squamish Locals in 'Lazer, Focused on Mountain Biking'

Apr 3, 2021
by Lazer sport  


Riding a mountain bike has to be one of the best feelings in the world. It is so universal that anyone will find something they love about it. Freedom, confidence, fun, friends… Listing it all would take years.

At Lazer, we truly believe that mountain biking should be accessible to anyone, from hardcore freeriders to young kids. We strive to contribute to a society where any cyclist can enjoy riding in safety and are committed to making your riding experience as fun as possible. Whoever you are, you will find the perfect mountain biking helmet for you in our product range, bringing you freedom, initiative, style, enjoyment & confidence. But what does that really mean? Check it out!

For more info, have a look at our MTB product range on lazersport.us (USA & Canada only) or lazersport.com (rest of the world).


Thomas Vanderham with Lazer Helmets in Pemberton BC

Thomas Vanderham with Lazer Helmets in Pemberton BC
Freeride mountain biking legend Thomas Vanderham led his friends on a sick day of MTB riding on their home trails of Squamish, Canada .

Jakob Murray with Lazer Helmets in Squamish BC
Show your style

Jakob Murray with Lazer Helmets in Squamish BC
Jakob Murray shreds it with the Lazer Jackal, our ultimate MTB helmet.

Ben and Courtney Wittenburg with Lazer Helmets in Squamish BC
Courtney Wittenburg and her son Ben make the most of their Lazer Jackal and Coyote helmets on their MTB rides.

Lucy Van Eesteren with Lazer Helmets in Squamish BC
Lucy Van Eesteren shows us how it's done.


Posted In:
Videos Lazer Thomas Vanderham


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
119836 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
73278 views
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
67110 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
63313 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
52850 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
43955 views
Video: Celebrating Larger Riders in 'All Bodies on Bikes'
40805 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
40783 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007730
Mobile Version of Website