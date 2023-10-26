Video: The Biggest Crashes from the 2023 DH World Cup Season

Oct 26, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesCompeting at the highest level of mountain biking can create some incredible moments, with downhill racers pushing themselves and their bikes to the absolute limit. However, sometimes they push too hard and end up crashing. Here are some of the biggest crashes from the UCI MTB World Series Downhill World Cup. Global Mountain Bike Network


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,824 articles
99 Comments
  • 125 20
 I already really dislike GMBN and I have no intention of watching this video
  • 15 7
 Same
  • 11 7
 Agreed
  • 6 16
flag veero (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Really wish I hadn't, I mean Gawd damn, why the glorification speed metal soundtrack?

Yeesh, are we back in the 90s??
  • 11 6
 @veero: The video doesn't bother me, but the music selection made it kinda gross. Great crash reel, tho!
  • 2 2
 This is different from Friday Fails? Those gorbys maim themselves for our leisure - some of those result in horrible injuries.
  • 3 1
 They seem to be getting worse and worse.
  • 72 10
 god I hate gmbn
  • 12 6
 The only GMBN video I've seen was a guy stopping people at Whistler BP to ask them what they did for a living and trying to draw an association with their bikes. I thought the presenter was rude and found the whole thing distasteful - vowed never to watch another.
  • 104 48
 I don't watch DH to see people crashing and getting injured....F.off
  • 62 4
 But Friday Fails are totally fine?
  • 28 8
 @casey79: No, I stay away from them too
  • 42 5
 @casey79: There's a difference between people who elect to send in their own fails for others to see/laugh at versus people crashing in a race and having that footage re-published by the rights holder.
  • 4 7
 Yeah, imagine if the IOMTT posted "this years wildest crashes!!"
Poor form
  • 10 10
 The several replays with slow mo coupled with the video length makes this pretty gratuitous and indulgent. Generally agree, not cool
  • 5 1
 I don't think they had any crashes with serious injuries in there, which I agree would be in pretty bad taste.
  • 21 3
 It's part of DH... hate to rock your reality.
  • 18 2
 @MT36: yeah these people are very soft. Crashing is an unfortunate part of the sport. Unfortunate or not, the risk is what makes it so exciting to watch, and the risk is to a lot of us what makes riding so exciting. Bunch of softies here. The riders in the video probably get a kick out of watching their crash from an outside perspective. Y’all never fallen on a bike and wish it was caught on film? Yeah it sucks to crash but watching and sharing crash videos is in no way glorifying it. No one is going out to intentionally crash just to get a cool clip out of it… okay, maybe psychopaths.
  • 5 2
 @nateisgrate: If this sport were safe, it would suck.
  • 4 8
flag gabiusmaximus (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @nateisgrate: Lol. In my experience its generally soft people who like watching crashes. Its always the guys with soft hands trying to show me the gnarliest videos. The hard people usually come with videos of people achieving impressive feats.
  • 11 4
 Remember when crash reels were normal in movies and edits? Since when did MTBing become invaded by a bunch of whimps? LOL

Oh and I'm not watching this because GMBN suuuucks.
  • 6 0
 @gabiusmaximus: quit looking so closely at people’s hands, that’s weird.
  • 4 0
 @nateisgrate: I like that some of the biggest crashes of the year were then followed up by the biggest successes of the year. Looking at you, Ronan Dunne.

Plus there were a few that are legit FF material - ex: crashing in the finishing gate doing a nozer and such
  • 1 1
 @nateisgrate: Ha, you don't have to look closely. You can tell someone with soft hands from a mile off.
  • 47 4
 They may have already posted something of this accord but I think a highlight real celebrating outstanding moments of skill would have been far more enjoyable.
  • 6 2
 Yeah, maybe the best saves?
  • 4 0
 Ben Cathro would do a banging job of a highlight moment reel type video.
  • 42 8
 Wow, have a listen to you lot, people crash and people film it. Don't watch it if you don't like to see it.
  • 30 2
 Also crazy how much they really need to tell the world that they wont watch it. And watch it anyway for most of them.
  • 20 2
 Apparently a lot of mountain bikers are literally offended by crashing. This is very confusing to me... If you have an issue with people crashing, might I suggest a different sport where athletes aren't hucking themselves down thousands of vertical feet with drops/rocks/roots at car speeds? There are much safer options out there besides DH.
  • 4 0
 @Clemounet: I guess they come to PB for something other than the content? the ads, tracking or maybe just to post in the comments about how they don't watch? Different strokes...
  • 3 0
 @plyawn: It seems they come on here to be offended and to see how many "likes" they can get. Pathetic.
  • 58 27
 Well, this is pretty distasteful.
  • 2 2
 Are we gonna pretend DH racing isn't a joke under Discovery? The entire UCI season has been distasteful as a whole. Hell, even Red bull f*cked up with Hard Line and Rampage.
  • 30 9
 Quite a few folks saying this is distasteful. Ok, but Friday Fails aren't?
  • 24 4
 No, you have to submit the video to pb there.
  • 8 7
 @Roost66: Filmer submits the video not the rider.
  • 13 3
 @casey79: most likely with rider consent tho.
  • 26 0
 @Roost66: So what's the difference between that and voluntarily entering a race that you know is going to be filmed? It's not like this was some random on a random trail filming random people falling.
  • 7 0
 @everythingsucks: exactly, it's not like riders at a world cup won't be ok with footage of their run being broadcast.
  • 8 2
 @everythingsucks: I guess the argument is that, with the rule changes this year especially, we've seen more crashes from more riders resulting in more and bigger injuries. So the rights holder has ignored what the riders want, changed the format. Causing more injuries and then profit again off the back of said injuries

FF is voluntarily submitted and (mostly) funny relatable crashes we've all had at one point or another not season/career ending or life changing injuries.

Tbh I think it probably stems from wider hate around discovery/gmbn/changes to DH
  • 3 0
 @hgardner: Have we really seen more crashes and more injuries? Do you have any statistics on that?

I'm not saying you are right or wrong, just pointing out that its easy to remember what is recent and think it must be worse this year than in the past. Only the actual data would tell us.
  • 3 0
 @sino428: Though I agree recency bias may come into it, I definitely think there’s some truth in it.

Who’s the PB writer that puts together the race times analysis, looks at split times etc. Would be interesting to see if we have had more DNS/DNF/crashes per race etc than normal. Someone tag him
  • 2 0
 @hgardner: I'd love to see some kind of data on it. Without that there is no way to definitely conclude anything.
  • 1 0
 @Roost66: nope. I always get a signed media release form before filming my buddies riding sketchy things... on my phone... in portrait mode Smile
  • 1 0
 @hgardner: not season/career ending or life changing injuries.

we must be watching different FFs.

And who do you think has better safety gear, health insurance and recovery protocols?
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: You are my nemsis...
  • 3 0
 @hgardner: That's a great idea, I will have to have a look back at the past few years and see if there were more DNS/DNFs.
  • 13 1
 The sport is very dangerous, the most skilled riders in the world are sending it at their highest level.

IMO, Semi's add a huge amount of additional danger and yet degrade the end spectator product.

So to the people with the power, "Let's be done with these semi's, please!!"
  • 4 1
 I aggree as I watched every race this year , first 2 I watched semis. After that I didn’t. And I missed a lot of these crashes which must have been during semis. No more semi
  • 13 0
 Even with all the drama about comments or organisation the riders provide such a good season! Bring on next one (without semi...)
  • 22 8
 Why the hate on GMBN running a crash reel but zero hate on Pinkbike's Friday Fails crash reel?
  • 24 1
 Its just a video of some crashes. Why is everyone so soft ffs?
  • 3 0
 @bmfeastcoaster: that’s the world we live in now apparently
  • 3 0
 Because PB comments is full of the equivalent of "record store guy", desperate to prove they are so core, so cool, so edgy that they'd never watch something for the masses.
  • 17 4
 I've never seen such a dose of hypocrisy in PB comments. It honestly looks as if a bunch of trolls were hired to write it.
  • 10 1
 you must be new here.
  • 12 1
 It's not until a dh rider crashes that you actually appreciate how steep and dangerous the track is and how bloody quick they can ride it.
  • 17 6
 Cheap post.
  • 13 2
 In fact, it's for free.
  • 2 1
 watch.outsideonline.com/nothings-for-free/TqKWNYVH
  • 8 1
 I'm not a huge fan of crash compilations, but the video thumbnail is awesome
  • 2 1
 NOT a great advert for Mariposa inserts.
  • 6 0
 Shocked so many people are "triggered". They're professionals being filmed. You guys should take up competitive walking lol
  • 6 0
 yall are so salty. this shows the reality of racing and how dedicated the athletes are. entertaining to say the least
  • 4 2
 It isnt fair that the only footage of some riders to be popularised is a crash when people are fighting for contracts and team placements. Outstanding skills and rewarding risks would be awesome to watch. But also..I love Friday Fails
  • 5 2
 While I don’t like crash reels, moi moi tv has been doing essentially click bait crash reels all season and everybody thinks it’s awesome. Is it because he’s a racer that it’s ok for him to do it?
  • 2 1
 Moi moi tv is a personality, not every clip is crash either.
  • 3 0
 @Roost66: yeah but the intro is always a click bait image and starts with a crash reel. At least at the world cups. He’s making money off these clicks.
  • 2 1
 @struggleteam I think so. I race, and I also enjoy standing at the most difficult section and heckling riders as they struggle. It's part of the fun when you're a part of the sport. But I would never want this aspect of it to be the face of the sport. GMBN airs the broadcast, does it not? I would never want it to be officially endorsed in this way, especially coming from people with access to the official broadcast- it's too close a connection to the people responsible for rider safety for me (and I still have not forgiven MSA for what happened to Brook MacDonald). I'm all for a behind-the-scenes laugh at ourselves, but in a way where we know it's a dig by this community for this community. I'm not sure I can explain it well, but I think this GMBN crash reel feels wrong in a way that doesn't happen for me with moi moi tv.
  • 2 0
 Crashing happens, people push it to a limit that sometimes works and sometimes doesn't, part of any kind of racing. I don't mind watching knowing that everyone is okay (bruised up again happens).
Gee's crash was hard to watch, did it once, never again but appreciated that he released it with the same thought of showing what the line is between pushing it just right or going over that limit.

--- with that said, Tahnee was in this video way too much.
  • 13 7
 Fuck off gmbn
  • 4 1
 Conspicuously absent: Chris Ball’s AMA, semifinals, “I’m Tahnee Seagrave,” my guy Kolb watching two steps get chopped off the overall podium…
  • 5 1
 It's part of the DH. Instructive, even. If you are shocked, move on to sewing on fabric......
  • 2 0
 And the vidéo " Friday Fails".....it's less sad ?
  • 2 0
 Even the best in the world can not escape paying the piper from time to time. While not a fan of gmbn, this is what I took away from this.
  • 7 6
 Can you imagine the bbc on MOTD ‘2023 most dangerous tackles’ - let’s have a bit more respect for these riders putting it on the line
  • 1 3
 Maybe ask the riders what they think of this.
  • 3 0
 LOL frigg off to tennis or golf if you get so easily triggered by someone falling down.
  • 2 0
 All I have to do to get my "best crashes" fix is scroll through my own phone.
  • 7 0
 You might crash a little less if you stopped holding your phone while riding. Wink
  • 3 1
 if you are complaining so hard maybe we should also censor live coverage to exclude any potential crashes? no?
  • 3 0
 So when there is a bad crash they do actually cut away.
  • 3 0
 Few of our crew are in there. Fun video haha
  • 3 2
 Some big crashes for sure, not nice to watch. A lot of average crashes too.....
  • 5 3
 Unnecessary and gratuitous
  • 1 0
 This compilation makes a good case for getting rid of the Apex markers next season. So many unnecessary crashes.
  • 2 1
 Can they turn the music up a bit?
  • 1 2
 What biggest crashes? This is every single crash they could find. And even rim implosions are included. They really went scratching down the barrel.
  • 1 1
 After seeing this, you wonder why they're still riding air-filled tires todays. So many tires coming off...
  • 1 0
 the terrible music amplifies the terrible crashes, well paired.
  • 1 1
 Love the crashes footy. Had to watch on mute. Epic fail
  • 1 0
 To the limit!!!
  • 3 5
 If for some reason you needed more proof that the organizers have no respect for the riders...here you go
  • 1 2
 The back-round music screams '98.....
  • 1 2
 This is gross to post. Thumbs down PinkBike
  • 3 0
 Pussy
  • 1 4
 Yeah, not interested in a crash reel. Is there a season summary?
Below threshold threads are hidden





