Video: The Biggest Week In Product Launches...Maybe Ever?! | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep 21

Which product launch or review are you MOST excited about in the last week? Forbidden Dreadnought

Fox 2024 Suspension

Yeti SB 165

Rocky Mountain Altitude

Raceface Handlebars

Marzocchi Super Z

Norco Range VLT

Giant Trance X

Liv Intrigue X

Mondraker Dune

Orbea Occam

Other, Comment Below

None...I'm Here For Friday Fails!

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show! The past week has been absolutely hectic with the launch of MANY new and updated products. Christina and Henry get you up to speed quickly before Dario takes us into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the Rocky Mountain Altitude. The Devil's Avocado segment is pretty heated this week and we're stoked to have Jessie-May give us another 2 Min of Tech featuring the Mondraker Dune. And of course, we share the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode.0:22 - Latest News + Product Launches2:07 - 2 Minutes of Tech4:54 - Devil's Avocado8:36 - 2 MORE Minutes of Tech11:00 - Latest Podcast EpisodeLet us know your thoughts on downhill bikes. Do we need them? Do you have one? Why or why not?