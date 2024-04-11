Video: The Biggest Week In Product Launches...Maybe Ever?! | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep 21

Apr 11, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show! The past week has been absolutely hectic with the launch of MANY new and updated products. Christina and Henry get you up to speed quickly before Dario takes us into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the Rocky Mountain Altitude. The Devil's Avocado segment is pretty heated this week and we're stoked to have Jessie-May give us another 2 Min of Tech featuring the Mondraker Dune. And of course, we share the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode.

0:22 - Latest News + Product Launches
2:07 - 2 Minutes of Tech
4:54 - Devil's Avocado
8:36 - 2 MORE Minutes of Tech
11:00 - Latest Podcast Episode

Let us know your thoughts on downhill bikes. Do we need them? Do you have one? Why or why not?

Which product launch or review are you MOST excited about in the last week?







8 Comments
  • 1 0
 Waiting on new ATAC pedals. They've been on super-sale since SRAM bought them, so hoping there's new on the way. I half expect SRAM to just bury them because I have a VEEERRRRY low opinion of SRAM.
  • 3 0
 RAAW
  • 1 0
 Did Levy see the schedule for this week and decide to peace out immediately?
  • 2 0
 No reason to own a DH bike…except they fun as shit!
  • 1 0
 When people say you can't buy happiness, that's because they don't know about downhill bikes!
  • 1 0
 You didn't mention Intend?

Lame!
  • 1 1
 Its like Pond Beaver without the fun Taj graphics.
  • 1 0
 I think that's a compliment?? There was at least one great Taj drawing in there though!







