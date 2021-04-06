Pinkbike.com
Video: The Bikes Ridden By Everyday Riders - Daily Driver Bike Checks
Apr 6, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Join us for another episode of Daily Driver Bike Checks at the base of Vedder Mountain. This time Tom and Christina team up to track down as many riders (in between laps) to showcase all that the Fraser Valley has to offer.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Tom Bradshaw
15 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
18
0
dralbright
(41 mins ago)
I love these posts -- while I enjoy reading about the latest greatest $10,000 bikes, it's a great reminder that most people out there are riding bikes like mine and having an absolute blast on them. Keep 'em coming!
[Reply]
1
0
tankthegladiator
(0 mins ago)
Had a 888 world cup back a bunch of years ago and did it ever feel great. Ultra plush, sucking up every little bump. Seamless ramp up into a completely bottomless feeling. Even the best of all air forks these days only feel 888 good, dude isn't wrong.
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(44 mins ago)
that forbidden certainly has a unique look. Seems like the reservoir on the shock would pop into the frame on a hit...
[Reply]
2
0
CustardCountry
(34 mins ago)
I bloody loved my old TR450.
[Reply]
1
0
Bike-Rack-Zach
(8 mins ago)
The druid is up for sale on buysell. I guess he couldn't re-coil from the financial burden.
[Reply]
1
0
chwk
(2 mins ago)
I see what you did there. I could, but having a Druid and a Dreadnought makes no sense to me. Time for a hardtail and a Dreadnought.
[Reply]
2
0
benarper
(44 mins ago)
I liked Spruce the most
[Reply]
1
0
CrawfordMTB
(42 mins ago)
@plinden1
you could be as cool as 4:28 if you bought the frame
[Reply]
2
0
brazzz
(27 mins ago)
Deckal...
[Reply]
1
0
madmon
(11 mins ago)
..........26.....4.....life
[Reply]
1
0
kilazilla
(6 mins ago)
Certainly that Chromag has the winning formula.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(34 mins ago)
Quality content.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
7
20
Koz1985
(32 mins ago)
Get that stupid ski pole outta my face and interview me like normal person for cripes' sakes.....
[Reply]
5
1
deepstrut
(27 mins ago)
this is Canada.. calm down.
[Reply]
3
1
mammal
(26 mins ago)
And how did you enjoy your Vedder ride that day? Oh you weren't there? Huh.
[Reply]
