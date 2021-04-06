Video: The Bikes Ridden By Everyday Riders - Daily Driver Bike Checks

Apr 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Join us for another episode of Daily Driver Bike Checks at the base of Vedder Mountain. This time Tom and Christina team up to track down as many riders (in between laps) to showcase all that the Fraser Valley has to offer.





15 Comments

  • 18 0
 I love these posts -- while I enjoy reading about the latest greatest $10,000 bikes, it's a great reminder that most people out there are riding bikes like mine and having an absolute blast on them. Keep 'em coming!
  • 1 0
 Had a 888 world cup back a bunch of years ago and did it ever feel great. Ultra plush, sucking up every little bump. Seamless ramp up into a completely bottomless feeling. Even the best of all air forks these days only feel 888 good, dude isn't wrong.
  • 1 0
 that forbidden certainly has a unique look. Seems like the reservoir on the shock would pop into the frame on a hit...
  • 2 0
 I bloody loved my old TR450.
  • 1 0
 The druid is up for sale on buysell. I guess he couldn't re-coil from the financial burden.
  • 1 0
 I see what you did there. I could, but having a Druid and a Dreadnought makes no sense to me. Time for a hardtail and a Dreadnought.
  • 2 0
 I liked Spruce the most
  • 1 0
 @plinden1 you could be as cool as 4:28 if you bought the frame
  • 2 0
 Deckal...
  • 1 0
 ..........26.....4.....life
  • 1 0
 Certainly that Chromag has the winning formula.
  • 1 0
 Quality content.
