close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Daily Drivers - What Bikes are Every Day Riders Riding in Rotorua
Jan 26, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We're back for another episode of Daily Driver Bike Checks. In this episode, Tom spends an afternoon at the local trailhead in Rotorua, New Zealand, to chat with some local riders about their everyday weapons of choice.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Ask Pinkbike
Bike Checks
Tom Bradshaw
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
54718 views
10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things
47498 views
Updated: Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, and Reece Wallace Join Marzocchi - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
46768 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
46183 views
10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta
43884 views
Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo
34635 views
Brett Rheeder & Trek Part Ways After 9 Years
33770 views
Review: Rapha's Trail Pants & Knee Pads Are Impossibly Comfy
33763 views
23 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
reverb
(1 hours ago)
Really enjoyed this, love all the DIY fixes/mods on the first bike. As a North American rider currently experiencing the dark winter months, it's nice to see some sunny weather in NZ!
[Reply]
1
0
Tombrad
(12 mins ago)
Thanks
@reverb
! The tire/(tyre) lever melt mod is too good
[Reply]
4
0
danstonQ
(1 hours ago)
Good choice Tracey, that orange Spitfire is gorgeous!
[Reply]
3
0
rayme
(1 hours ago)
Wait, so the Status actually exists?
[Reply]
6
0
racecase
(1 hours ago)
Like bootfoot- only seen in photos, never in the wild.
[Reply]
3
1
DHhack
(1 hours ago)
@racecase
: funny I saw a bunch at a shop a few months back. Hiding in the back so people didn’t realize how expensive the other bikes are in comparison
[Reply]
3
0
pisgahgnar
(1 hours ago)
There are mountains of these in Western NC.
[Reply]
2
0
lwkwafi
(1 hours ago)
@pisgahgnar
: About the only place I have seen them, too. Word of some far in the NE, too.
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
(1 hours ago)
@lwkwafi
: I think it must have been a shop by shop decision. Sycamore Cycles had a ton of them in both their Pisgah Forest and Hendersonville shops, I also saw a lot of them on the trail throughout the year.
[Reply]
1
0
ratedgg13
(1 hours ago)
I just found TWO in a shop! Its wild.
[Reply]
2
0
cmoney23
(29 mins ago)
@pisgahgnar
: my local shop has them . Owner told me that the specialized reps picked only 1 shop per state, two shops in a handful of states, to get the status and no online sales. It was a marketing campaign to get people into the shop door.
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
(8 mins ago)
@cmoney23
: Interesting. Makes sense, the shop here is definitely the biggest specialized dealer anywhere nearby.
[Reply]
1
0
andrewfif
(1 mins ago)
Everyone in Bellingham is on a Patrol, Spire, or a Status it seems. Which is not a bad thing.
[Reply]
2
0
fstws6
(22 mins ago)
Cold as sh!t in Michigan, but i just came back from a ride on my Marin RFZ 27.5 2..could be a bit warmer though.
[Reply]
3
0
fpecan
(13 mins ago)
That Status (and owner) is a whole goddamn mood
[Reply]
2
0
h20-50
(47 mins ago)
Need more of these! Love this series!
[Reply]
1
0
JamesKROZ
(21 mins ago)
So cool to see people stoked on their bikes
[Reply]
2
0
Hogfly
(37 mins ago)
The janky Status mods are the most status-y thing ever. IYKYK.
[Reply]
1
0
cassonwd
(44 mins ago)
I miss summertime
[Reply]
1
0
bbmbc
(31 mins ago)
Days are getting longer. It's just around the corner!
[Reply]
1
0
Goonther
(28 mins ago)
30 and 35 psi... really?
[Reply]
1
0
onespeedbrian
(11 mins ago)
better than 45/50
[Reply]
1
0
alexisalwaysonfire
(5 mins ago)
40/45 PSI woah
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008739
Mobile Version of Website
23 Comments
Post a Comment