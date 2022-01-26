close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Daily Drivers - What Bikes are Every Day Riders Riding in Rotorua

Jan 26, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We're back for another episode of Daily Driver Bike Checks. In this episode, Tom spends an afternoon at the local trailhead in Rotorua, New Zealand, to chat with some local riders about their everyday weapons of choice.





Posted In:
Videos Ask Pinkbike Bike Checks Tom Bradshaw


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
54718 views
10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things
47498 views
Updated: Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, and Reece Wallace Join Marzocchi - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
46768 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
46183 views
10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta
43884 views
Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo
34635 views
Brett Rheeder & Trek Part Ways After 9 Years
33770 views
Review: Rapha's Trail Pants & Knee Pads Are Impossibly Comfy
33763 views

23 Comments

  • 6 0
 Really enjoyed this, love all the DIY fixes/mods on the first bike. As a North American rider currently experiencing the dark winter months, it's nice to see some sunny weather in NZ!
  • 1 0
 Thanks @reverb! The tire/(tyre) lever melt mod is too good
  • 4 0
 Good choice Tracey, that orange Spitfire is gorgeous!
  • 3 0
 Wait, so the Status actually exists?
  • 6 0
 Like bootfoot- only seen in photos, never in the wild.
  • 3 1
 @racecase: funny I saw a bunch at a shop a few months back. Hiding in the back so people didn’t realize how expensive the other bikes are in comparison
  • 3 0
 There are mountains of these in Western NC.
  • 2 0
 @pisgahgnar: About the only place I have seen them, too. Word of some far in the NE, too.
  • 1 0
 @lwkwafi: I think it must have been a shop by shop decision. Sycamore Cycles had a ton of them in both their Pisgah Forest and Hendersonville shops, I also saw a lot of them on the trail throughout the year.
  • 1 0
 I just found TWO in a shop! Its wild.
  • 2 0
 @pisgahgnar: my local shop has them . Owner told me that the specialized reps picked only 1 shop per state, two shops in a handful of states, to get the status and no online sales. It was a marketing campaign to get people into the shop door.
  • 1 0
 @cmoney23: Interesting. Makes sense, the shop here is definitely the biggest specialized dealer anywhere nearby.
  • 1 0
 Everyone in Bellingham is on a Patrol, Spire, or a Status it seems. Which is not a bad thing.
  • 2 0
 Cold as sh!t in Michigan, but i just came back from a ride on my Marin RFZ 27.5 2..could be a bit warmer though.
  • 3 0
 That Status (and owner) is a whole goddamn mood
  • 2 0
 Need more of these! Love this series!
  • 1 0
 So cool to see people stoked on their bikes Smile
  • 2 0
 The janky Status mods are the most status-y thing ever. IYKYK.
  • 1 0
 I miss summertime
  • 1 0
 Days are getting longer. It's just around the corner!
  • 1 0
 30 and 35 psi... really?
  • 1 0
 better than 45/50
  • 1 0
 40/45 PSI woah

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008739
Mobile Version of Website