Video: Blind Mountain Biker Sends Huge Gaps

I am able to ride with this, because unlike many I'm not stupid, Any big gaps I'll go and look at first rather than just disconnecting my brain and riding at them. I also try to remember where things are such as roots and rocks which I won't see when riding, however, I can't remember everything, so crashes happen. I feel I could've moved onto way bigger features in my 1.5 years of riding if i was an idiot and just did things way out of my comfort zone. Hitting stuff way out of your comfort and ability doesn't make you better, even if by some miracle you land it. I think my slow and steady approach works better generally if you don't want to spend 6 weeks at a time off the bike — Xavier Hopkins