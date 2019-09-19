Video: Blind Mountain Biker Sends Huge Gaps

Sep 19, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Xavier Hopkins only has 10% vision but that hasn't held him back from sending huge gaps on his ebike. Xavier suffers from albinism, which causes too much light to enter his eyes and nystagmus, a condition that causes his eyes to shake uncontrollably. As such, he is unable to focus on things more than a few metres away.

In a comment posted under the video he explains how he was able to build up to riding such big feature. He says:

bigquotesI am able to ride with this, because unlike many I'm not stupid, Any big gaps I'll go and look at first rather than just disconnecting my brain and riding at them. I also try to remember where things are such as roots and rocks which I won't see when riding, however, I can't remember everything, so crashes happen. I feel I could've moved onto way bigger features in my 1.5 years of riding if i was an idiot and just did things way out of my comfort zone. Hitting stuff way out of your comfort and ability doesn't make you better, even if by some miracle you land it. I think my slow and steady approach works better generally if you don't want to spend 6 weeks at a time off the bikeXavier Hopkins

To top it all off, Xavier has only been riding for a year and a half and is already confident sending some sizable gaps. Hopefully we'll see plenty more of his shredding as his riding progresses even further in future.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


30 Comments

  • 9 0
 I got 100% of my vision and I probably rides 10% of what he does..... props to you mate, u rock!!!!
  • 10 4
 Xavier: I m not blind, I can see with limited vision.
Pinkbike: Blind mountain biker sends huge gaps

Power to you Xavier, way to stick a big middle finger to the man who told you you couldn't do all these things..
Love your attitude..
  • 2 0
 He’s legally blind, pretty easy qualifier to add if you’re an editor. Less clicks tho.
  • 5 0
 Story of the year. Someone needs to sign this young man on to be an advocate/ambassador.
  • 3 0
 I feel inadequate, I've been riding 25 years with full vision, he's been riding 1.5 years with 10 percent vision, and he beats me by miles. Good work fella.
  • 2 0
 hey man you're such an inspiration, i've been mountain biking for over 25 years and you can jump the bike waaay better than me, keep those tires rollin' !!!
  • 1 0
 This dudes a legend i follow him on you tube to be fair i was so suprised at how good he is on a bike what a bloke id go out riding with him any time
  • 1 0
 Dude is legend! Good on him, very inspiring!

On a side note; anyone else think he’s a spitting image of Beavis? Makes him even cooler in my book.
  • 1 0
 Haven't logged in for a while, but felt I had to comment here. Very inspirational dude, I will be showing this to my 8 year old, he will love it! That's the way to do it
  • 2 0
 world is harsh to me recently: kids, ladies, blind guys. them all better then me on bikes. what went wrong???
  • 2 0
 Well; I won't have any valid excuses anymore.
  • 2 0
 What a cool young man . Keep sending it mate
  • 1 0
 This was really inspiring. Thanks for your example Xavier
  • 1 0
 Articulate and confident lad. Good on him, and his family and mates.
  • 1 0
 Dudes got more skill and style than me. Great vid.
  • 1 0
 Can anyone tell me what bike he's riding?
  • 1 0
 You are a true inspiration to us all. Keep shredding!
  • 1 0
 What a Daredevil!
  • 1 0
 Hero
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



