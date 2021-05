After a year of Covid19 wrecking events and competitions everywhere, it's about time there was some good news!



I'm super excited to announce that I'm out here in Stellenbosch South Africa for darkfest 2021! The first event on the fest series freeride calendar build is underway, as we rebuild the worlds biggest mtb downhill dirt jumps! Let's check out the course, find out what needs to be done and get building! — Sam Reynolds