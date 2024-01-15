Video: The Build Begins for Darkfest 2024

Jan 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe are back at the mecca for big air that is the Darkfest farm in Stellenbosch South Africa! The build begins for the world's biggest jumps and craziest riders, who in a months time will be unleashing their bikes on the famous course, including the 110ft jump Tom Isted landed his world record backflip on in 2023. What will go down this year? Only time will tell, but for now we walk round with Theo Erlangsen, South Africa downhill champion and darkfest rider to see the damage the winter rain has done and see what work is needed! What are you guys looking forward to seeing at Darkfest 2024?!

Filmed by C A GreenwoodSam Reynolds


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Redbul darkline anyone?
Where speed and style meets DarkFest.

Or are we just getting silly now?







