Video: The Builder of the Squamish Mecca - Return to Earth The Series, Ep 2

Jun 17, 2020
by Anthill Films  


Trails are a foundation of mountain biking. Without them, we’d probably still be racing around in circles, NASCAR-style, on gravel roads. Along with the people who ride them, trails build the communities and lifestyles that we all share. What we’ve found over the years of filming and riding in the woods is that every trail has a builder, and that builder often has a story. For our second episode of Return to Earth: The Series, we celebrate the work of “Big Red Ted” Tempany, whose tireless efforts have not only put our hometown of Squamish on the international mountain bike map but also nurtured the next generation of local shredders.

Big Red Ted Tempany
Ted in his element at Squamish's jump park, which he built with a lot of his own volunteer labour

The Builder dives into Ted’s story from his first trip to Utah (what he refers to as “The Promised Land”) to helping shape the courses of international freeride competitions such as Crankworx Joyride and Red Bull Rampage. Most of all, though, it focuses on Ted’s shift towards bettering his adopted home of Squamish and the successes of signature trails like Half Nelson. Mountain biking Meccas simply do not sprout from the Earth. They take thousands of hours of blistered hands reaching into the dirt.

Illustration by Taj Mihelich
Illustration by Taj Mihelich

Animating Ted's story was a big part of The Builder episode. Check out Taj Mihelich's Instagram takeover on @OutsideTV today!

Ted has been instrumental to Anthill’s own work over the years from Thomas Vanderham scrubbing the Nicola Valley in Seasons to Brandon Semenuk’s Squamish jump line from Strength in Numbers (a trail that went on to be opened to the public as Full Nelson). Return to Earth’s Squamish community segment featured Semenuk, Remi Gauvin and Miranda Miller all riding Ted’s handiwork. Watch the full 22-minute episode now on the Outside TV app.*


Illustration by Taj Mihelich

Return to Earth: The Series was developed in partnership with Freehub Magazine. Animation by the talented Taj Mihelich. Photos by Margus Riga and Anthill Films.

*Outside TV app is available in Canada and USA only.

Regions in Article
Squamish

Posted In:
Videos Anthill Films Taj Mihelich Return to Earth


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 inspiration for my four new trail builds in lockdown , if only more uk areas would see the potential of a thriving Mtb scene , hopefully things may change in the world after covid
  • 2 0
 Gonna go build some trails now.

