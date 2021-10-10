Video: The Building Begins for Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesBigger, faster and more trickable. That's what the athletes have been saying as they got to look at the 2021 Red Bull Rampage site for the first time.

Red Bull Rampage has been raising the bar in freeride mountain biking year after year for the past two decades. After a one-year hiatus, the 2021 event will be no different as the riders return to the hallowed grounds of Virgin, Utah, and to a venue that was last used for the competition in 2017.

The site of the 2016/17 event is steep, raw and exposed, with a true big mountain top section. Some of the riders are already looking to revisit sections or the same lines they ran at those Rampage contests. Others are changing things up:

"This year I have zero expectations because I have a line I did well on back in 2016 and used it again in 2017, so I think I’m just trying to change my game plan here," said Carson Storch. "I just want to go faster and kind of have it more big-mountain, so I’m going with a whole new line this year. Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
98594 views
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
74654 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
58785 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
55166 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
51155 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
50065 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
48280 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
44446 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 How is this not co sponsored by a life insurance company by now?
  • 1 0
 I wonder if it should just be an air time competition.
  • 1 0
 IT HAS BEGUN!
  • 1 4
 1st

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009387
Mobile Version of Website