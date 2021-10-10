Video: The Building Begins for Red Bull Rampage 2021

Bigger, faster and more trickable. That's what the athletes have been saying as they got to look at the 2021 Red Bull Rampage site for the first time.



Red Bull Rampage has been raising the bar in freeride mountain biking year after year for the past two decades. After a one-year hiatus, the 2021 event will be no different as the riders return to the hallowed grounds of Virgin, Utah, and to a venue that was last used for the competition in 2017.



The site of the 2016/17 event is steep, raw and exposed, with a true big mountain top section. Some of the riders are already looking to revisit sections or the same lines they ran at those Rampage contests. Others are changing things up:



"This year I have zero expectations because I have a line I did well on back in 2016 and used it again in 2017, so I think I’m just trying to change my game plan here," said Carson Storch. "I just want to go faster and kind of have it more big-mountain, so I’m going with a whole new line this year. — Red Bull Bike