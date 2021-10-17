Video: The Cannondale Enduro Squad Takes on the Tweed Valley EWS

Oct 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesA look back at all the muddy, rooty action from EWS Tweed Valley with the Cannondale enduro squad.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Ella Connolly Mitch Ropelato EWS Tweed Valley 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
104004 views
Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash
96153 views
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
88177 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
72680 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
68210 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
67284 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
66979 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
64888 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008727
Mobile Version of Website