Video: The Highs & Lows of Racing with the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team in 'How We Roll' - Ep.5

Feb 11, 2023
by Canyon  



Life on the road comes with its highs and lows, for those on the world cup circuit, the stress of travelling and being away from home and family is the price to pay for the amazing times that come with those good weekends on track. The key to surviving these lows? Creating a team that feels like your home away from home, that's something that the FMD crew put a lot of effort into week after week.

Episode 5 of How We Roll sees Phoebe start to stack up some big wins in Leogang and Andorra, and delves into how the team tackles tough times on and off the track.












Video by: Two Palms Media
Photography by: Mad Dog Boris

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Highs: Full factory support and riding with a solid crew
Lows: Not allowed to use vowels
  • 1 0
 Rooting for you big time Tahnée!





