Video: The Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Hop Across the Pond In 'How We Roll' - Episode 6

The team saddle up and hit the road as they travel across the Atlantic for an American and Canadian road trip, heading from Snowshoe to Mont Saint Anne as they approach the last handful of rounds of the 2022 Downhill World Cup season. The mud and rain in Snowshoe, West Virginia, makes for some of the toughest racing of the year. The team takes some time to regroup and hit Mont-Sainte-Anne for the second UCI Downhill leg of the trip with a fresh attitude. With Tahnee Seagrave still at home recovering, we follow Kaos Seagrave, Phoebe Gale and Dennis Luffman along the way and see all the shenanigans they get up to across the pond.
Sun in MSA after a wet and wild week in Snowshoe
Snowshoe made the task of staying rubber side down increasingly difficult
Mechanics look out for mechanics
The local scenery or rural Western Virginia
All diners are an obligatory stop on any American road trip
Pure relief after a well-deserved win at MSA for Phoebe
Basking in that winning light
