Video: The Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Kick Start the 2023 Season in 'How We Roll' S2 Ep1

And it's back! How We Roll season 2 has kicked off with a bang, joining the team at their pre-season team camp in Lanzarote, episode 1 introduces the new additions for the 2023 race season and catches up with those continuing on with downhill elite athletes Tahnée Seagrave, Oliver Zwar, Phoebe Gale, freeride athlete Kaos Seagrave, and young gun Rudi Eichhorn in the Junior categoryPick up right where season 1 left off and get an insight into the team of their goals, anxieties, expectations and anticipations of the season to come. The first episode of Season 2 delves into Tahnée Seagrave’s status of her mind, body, and attitude following her 2022 struggle through concussion and how she is coping with a lead-up to the world stage of Racing. Phoebe Gale begins her first year in the Elite Women’s field and prepares herself for the ‘big leagues’ with the role model of Tahnée at her side. Oli Zwar and Rudi Eichhorn are the new faces on the scene who are introduced in pure FMD style, and the team prepares the stage around them to kick into gear for 2023.The fan favourite, Kaos Seagrave, sprinkles his much-loved energy into the episode with his announcement of moving from downhill to a professional freeride athlete for 2023 and tees up what his exhilarating year has in store for him.