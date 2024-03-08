Video: The Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Kick Start the 2023 Season in 'How We Roll' S2 Ep1

Mar 8, 2024
by Canyon  

Words: Canyon

And it's back! How We Roll season 2 has kicked off with a bang, joining the team at their pre-season team camp in Lanzarote, episode 1 introduces the new additions for the 2023 race season and catches up with those continuing on with downhill elite athletes Tahnée Seagrave, Oliver Zwar, Phoebe Gale, freeride athlete Kaos Seagrave, and young gun Rudi Eichhorn in the Junior category

Pick up right where season 1 left off and get an insight into the team of their goals, anxieties, expectations and anticipations of the season to come. The first episode of Season 2 delves into Tahnée Seagrave’s status of her mind, body, and attitude following her 2022 struggle through concussion and how she is coping with a lead-up to the world stage of Racing. Phoebe Gale begins her first year in the Elite Women’s field and prepares herself for the ‘big leagues’ with the role model of Tahnée at her side. Oli Zwar and Rudi Eichhorn are the new faces on the scene who are introduced in pure FMD style, and the team prepares the stage around them to kick into gear for 2023.

The fan favourite, Kaos Seagrave, sprinkles his much-loved energy into the episode with his announcement of moving from downhill to a professional freeride athlete for 2023 and tees up what his exhilarating year has in store for him.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Kaos Seagrave Oliver Zwar Tahnee Seagrave


Author Info:
Canyon-PureCycling avatar

Member since Feb 18, 2013
153 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
45816 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
40532 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
40240 views
Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
38281 views
Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari’ & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB
36214 views
Reader Story: 72 Hour Handmade Mountain Bike
35568 views
10 Bikes From The 2024 Trans New Zealand
33690 views
Deviate Cycles Seeks Crowdfunding Investment
33602 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028007
Mobile Version of Website