Video: The Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Look Back on 2022 in the Finale of 'How We Roll'

Episode 7 brings the first season of FMD Racing's How We Roll series to a close. As 2022 winds down for the guys, this final episode sees the riders and team reflect on what turned out to be their craziest, most difficult year yet on the bike.
While there were some tough times for the FMD crew, there were also plenty of awesome moments to look back on. We hope you guys enjoyed this first season, and we can't wait to see FMD back racing and riding in 2023!
The 'How We Roll' premiere in London
Pink is the colour. The FMD crew celebrating the release of the 'How We Roll' series
Watching the finals from the dry comfort of the pits
Nothing better than successfully putting a smile on a teammates face.
Pre-race party vibes
Phoebe Gale's follow up career: professional filmer
The human reincarnation of a Labrador, producer Elliot brings the energy
Team manager and team dad Tony strikes again
Phoebe getting a sneak peak at some of the 700 hours of footage that were captured for 'How We Roll'
Family portrait of the young ones whilst big sis Tahnee was in recovery
Full reunited family portrait
Les Gets signing session followed by cool down session
Every 1 minute of tough time on the tools = 5 minutes in the paddling pool
Phoebe's mechanic Angus living up to his Scottish nature, getting the job done with a good beer in hand.
Tahnee's mechanic Owen is permanently stoked on anything 2 wheels, all day, every day.
Team activities keep these guys tight as ever.
The crew after the last race of the year in Val Di Sole, Italy.
And last, but by no means least, the guys behind the cameras, Nick Kavo and Will HodgettVideo by:
Two Palms MediaWith support from: Canyon
, Harpoon Sports Concepts, Shimano, Fox Racing and Red BullPhotography by:
CA Greenwood, Mad Dog Boris, Sam Dugon
