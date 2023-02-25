Video: The Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Look Back on 2022 in the Finale of 'How We Roll'

The 'How We Roll' premiere in London

Pink is the colour. The FMD crew celebrating the release of the 'How We Roll' series

Watching the finals from the dry comfort of the pits

Nothing better than successfully putting a smile on a teammates face.

Big sis energy.

Pre-race party vibes

Phoebe Gale's follow up career: professional filmer

The human reincarnation of a Labrador, producer Elliot brings the energy

Team manager and team dad Tony strikes again

Phoebe getting a sneak peak at some of the 700 hours of footage that were captured for 'How We Roll'

Family portrait of the young ones whilst big sis Tahnee was in recovery

Full reunited family portrait

Les Gets signing session followed by cool down session

Every 1 minute of tough time on the tools = 5 minutes in the paddling pool

Phoebe's mechanic Angus living up to his Scottish nature, getting the job done with a good beer in hand.

Tahnee's mechanic Owen is permanently stoked on anything 2 wheels, all day, every day.

Team activities keep these guys tight as ever.

The crew after the last race of the year in Val Di Sole, Italy.

And last, but by no means least, the guys behind the cameras, Nick Kavo and Will Hodgett

Video by:

With support from:

Photography by: