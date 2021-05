Prss Rls: Cnyn

TH CNYN CLLCTV HS BN BSY PRPRNG FR TH CMNG SSN

FTRNG

The 2021 season has been a long time coming. While the extended off season has given the Canyon CLLCTV riders and teams more time to ride, more time to train and more time to prepare - there is no doubt they are all itching to get back to doing what they know best. Safe to say they look like they're ready ... Not. Long. Now.With support from: Canyon