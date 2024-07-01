Powered by Outside

The Challenging Process of Filming a Self Shot Video

Jul 1, 2024
by RAAW Mountain Bikes  

ROB PERRY - SELF SHOT

2021 - Ongoing. 
Whistler, BC, Canada.

My name is Rob Perry I am a full-time freelance photographer based in Whistler BC Canada, originally from the UK.

photo

The majority of my work is in the Sea to Sky corridor in BC and circulates around the outdoor industry, particularly mountain biking. I shoot athletes, photostories, products, races and events.

I started the self-shot project in 2021 when we had to abide by strict social distancing rules, set by the Canadian government, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Without anyone to shoot or to take photos with, I set out planning a self-shot project around the local trails here in Whistler. The ethos of this project was to spend as much time as was needed to capture a series of action self-portraits that I would be happy to claim ownership of. I shot a few of these images for use by companies I am affiliated with but the main goal of the project was to spend time seeing what was possible within the boundaries of the self-shot image.

photo
photo

photo

The process was pretty simple. Camera, lens, tripod, wireless trigger, and time, lots of time. Each image would take a minimum of 20 tries and at the very least 2 hours of work. Waiting for the correct timing, light, and positioning. The wireless trigger did have its own mount made of various bike parts that I’d attach every time, despite this, and for ease of use, I settled for using electrical tape to attach the trigger to the handlebars, under my right thumb.

photo
photo

I enjoy the pace and process of this ongoing project. The act of spending hours and hours to try and capture a few, or one image. There would be, and probably still will be, days I would go out and return with no usable images, have gear issues etc. The countless hours spent on this project are never wasted and it always will be a learning process.

photo

In late 2023, I filmed some self-shot videos as more of a test for the project I’ve begun filming this season.  I feel that the concept of self-shot mountain bike video has been explored more publicly and successfully by many riders. My aim with this new video project is to push further into a concept I’ve been toying with over the last few years. I hope to have it finished sometime before the end of 2024. I’m still shooting self-shot images throughout this year.


Thanks for watching.

Rob


@robperry__   //   robperryphoto.com



For all things RAAW, head to raawmtb.com.

Posted In:
Videos Raaw


Author Info:
RAAWMountainBikes avatar

Member since Mar 27, 2018
33 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
47682 views
Review: Giant Trance X Advanced - Not Your Parents' Volvo
46506 views
Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test
40252 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
39987 views
DH Field Test: Intense M1 - For Your Gnarliest Trails
39343 views
First Ride: Magura Relaunch the Gustav Pro Brakes
36232 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
34467 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2024, Manchester
31721 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 Yet still beats the experience of trying to get your buddy to film and realizing he just held the camera static instead of panning so he missed your shralp cutty after the landing...







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043026
Mobile Version of Website