Video: 'The Chill Trail' with Vinny T

Vinny T extends his creativity above and beyond the trails.

Vincent Tupin

The SCOTT Ransom has no limits!

The Chill Trail was born out of the desire to integrate a trail into a bike park that would translate an athlete's vision into a trail that everyone could ride. For many years Vinny T. has spent a lot of time in the forest digging for new trails for his videos. No dig, no ride!The project started in the spring of 2021 and was only finished by June 2022. Like a fine wine, his track took time to reveal its full potential. It's not just digging a track, it's testing, it's correcting the curves, adapting the passages to the environment in order to arrive at a track that allows you to fully exploit your potential on the bike...But we probably all don't have the potential of Vinny T.“Many months of work went into the construction of this new track. I am very happy with the result, digging in the forest is as important as riding in my eyes, one cannot go without the other. The fact that the trail is not ephemeral and can be used by everyone is what I really like.The Chill Trail project was born from the collaboration between Bike Vision and Vinny T.”- Assets shot on film (Ilford HP5+ 400iso)