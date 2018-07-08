Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: The Coastal Crew's Perfect eMTB 1-Shot
Jul 8, 2018
Pinkbike Staff
The Coastal Crew's newest project for Specialized's Turbo Kenevo eMTB includes a stunning one-shot on a perfect piece of trail.
@Specialized
+ 1
scottay2hottay
(6 mins ago)
"It's you, only faster."--me when I take Adderall
[Reply]
+ 2
bikegreece
(10 mins ago)
brrrrmmm, brrrmmm...
[Reply]
