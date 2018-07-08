VIDEOS

Video: The Coastal Crew's Perfect eMTB 1-Shot

Jul 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

The Coastal Crew's newest project for Specialized's Turbo Kenevo eMTB includes a stunning one-shot on a perfect piece of trail.

Mentions: @Specialized


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
145196 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
105429 views
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
78989 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
77553 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
77168 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
65837 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
59366 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
45494 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 "It's you, only faster."--me when I take Adderall
  • + 2
 brrrrmmm, brrrmmm...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023339
Mobile Version of Website