Video: The Comeback Kid & Top 3 Runs - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 22, 2019
by Red Bull Bike  

It's the most anticipated event in the Slopestyle MTB circuit, with athletes flocking from all corners of the world to pit their skills and talent against one of the most challenging runs they'll face, it's Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler 2019.

The winning runs have never been closer than this year as flawless runs were executed to perfection from the top three riders. The BMX legend and multi-talented, Dawid Godziek, secured himself third place while the veteran slopestyle master, Brett Rheeder, came in second place after closely missing out on the top spot by the comeback kid of Crankworx, Emil Johansson.

Red Bull Joyride, “…the Super Bowl of the mountain biking world.” The season-defining conclusion of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship and the Triple Crown of Slopestyle. Bringing together over 25,000 fans on the ground, and millions more around the world, Red Bull Joyride is the biggest stage in the sport.

