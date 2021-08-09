Video: The Commencal Muc-Off Team Tackle the Opening Rounds of the 2021 DH World Cup
Aug 9, 2021
Producted by Riding Addiction
|Inside Line is a series about the highs and lows of racing plus the moments in-between. But who could have foreseen the extreme highs and devastating lows we'd experience in the weeks since Episode 1?
Episode 2 goes behind the scenes of the new Commencal DH bike prototype. Insight from the engineer and mechanics shows how they worked tirelessly in developing an ideal platform for the riders. Find out about the processes that went into the bike's making, the hurdles the team faced and the resulting achievements.
Our riders have been outstanding in terms of racing in 2021. Thibaut Dapréla and Amaury Pierron got the season rolling in the best possible way, with both riders on the podium at World Cup #1 in Leogang. Then, Thibaut secured his first Elite World Cup win in Les Gets; at just 20 years old, he's now leading the World Cup series overall. Myriam Nicole is on the form of her life and itching to prove her speed with the result she deserves.
Unfortunately, we can't ignore the brutal lows. Amaury's crash at the Les Arcs French Cup one week before Les Gets reminded us that goals and expectations can change in a matter of seconds. Thibaut's dramas at the same event shook everyone's nerves again.
The entire team has been through a mental and physical test in recent times. It's been challenging, but we overcome any problems in our path and keep moving forward.
Welcome to Inside Line Episode 2.— Commencal / Muc-Off By RA
