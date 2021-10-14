Video: The Commencal Muc-Off Team Take On the 2021 World Champs

Inside Line goes inside the mind, as Episode three delves into the critical mental game of our sport.



We can see the mechanics and the muscles, but we can’t see the mind. Yet, it is perhaps the most crucial piece of the puzzle when it comes to delivering a race winning run.



Come behind the scenes with the team at the Maribor World Cup where the heat is on, and follow the build-up to the biggest race of the year: the World Championships in Val di Sole. One race, one run, one chance. It takes a special strength of mind to perform under that pressure; very few truly understand it, fewer still have managed to achieve it.



Watch Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron and Thibaut Daprela tackle the infamous Black Snake, and hear insight from two legendary World Champions, Steve Peat and Greg Minnaar, as they analyse our team's chances and assess what it takes to win gold.



Welcome to Inside Line Episode 3, come on in... — Commencal / Muc-Off by RA