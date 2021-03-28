Video: The Commencal USA Team Hunts for Top Results at the Tennessee National

Words: Commencal USA

After a long off-season, the Commencal USA Team was ready to hit the road and get back to racing. The truck and trailer was all loaded up and hit the road from Golden, CO to Oak Ridge, TN, with the rest of the team flying in from all around the country.Practice was dry all week leading up to qualifying day on Friday, but in typical Windrock fashion the weather took a turn and the skies opened up that morning making the track quite tricky to put together a clean run.Turns out that would be the only rain of the weekend and by race time on Saturday the track was running fast with some of the best dirt everyone has seen so far.1st Elite Women5th Elite Women9th Elite Men15th Elite Men2nd Junior Men 17-185th Junior Men 17-189th Junior Men 17-18With downhill all wrapped up on Saturday, it was time for the EWS qualifier on Sunday with the newest addition to the Commencal USA Team, Ari Soto.Ari will be competing in the EWS Women U-21 category all season long in hopes of making it on the full EWS series.After a long day of pedaling and three grueling stages, Ari would take the win by 36 seconds!Jared HardyJared Hardy/Burke SaundersDillon LemarrNicco Deluca