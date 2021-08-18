Pinkbike.com
Video: How To Use Your Brakes To Actually Ride Faster - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 5
Aug 18, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
HOW TO BIKE
EPISODE 5
Braking is one of the most important skills to master on your bike. When used correctly your brakes can actually help you maintain control and go faster. Ben Cathro is back to explain proper braking technique.
Watch previous episodes of HOW TO BIKE here
We'd like to extend a huge thank you to
Santa Cruz Bicycles
,
Deity
and
POC
who supported this project.
Posted In:
Videos
How To Bike
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
15 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
Kelin1616
(36 mins ago)
You just brake when you want to slow down, and then let go when you want to go fast.
[Reply]
1
1
SATN-XC
(33 mins ago)
I feel proper brake technique can be acquired simply through lots of time on the trails (rear wheel lift or (worse) crashing is the best indicator you are probably doing something wrong) but this was a great video brake down that reinforces the good habits. Well done as always Ben! (true, nothing better than shredding a berm with perfect speed).
[Reply]
3
0
aljoburr
(41 mins ago)
@bencathro How do you work round Shimano variable bite point?
[Reply]
2
0
JamieMcL
(34 mins ago)
youtu.be/piWBVDh1pTE
Minnaar mechanic had a great method that worked really well for me
[Reply]
1
0
melonhead1145
(32 mins ago)
I saw something interesting recently, but I don't have Shimano brakes anymore to try it. There is a video of Marshy showing Greg Minnaar how to do a lever bleed on Shimano brakes, he says to bleed with the free stroke screw all the way out, squeeze the lever a few times, then screw it all the way in, a few more squeezes, then screw the screw all the way out, then back in by 1/4 turn as having the screw all the way out sometimes caused issues with the brake fluid getting out of the master cylinder (or something like this, can't quite remember). I wonder if this is the fix for the inconsitent bite. It's one of the reasons I will avoid Shimano brakes if I can.
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(8 mins ago)
@melonhead1145
: i think backing out the free stroke is standard recommendation from shimano. it doesn't seem to have much impact on its own but when used during the bleed process you can really push the contact point way out.
[Reply]
1
0
Someoldfart
(39 mins ago)
Excellent. Probably one of the important skills and the hardest to get right.
[Reply]
1
0
redrook
(28 mins ago)
Use the rear brake only, lean back, and pull up on the bars while jumping have to be some of the worst advice around.
[Reply]
1
0
wgm20
(47 mins ago)
If anything, they slow you down.
[Reply]
1
0
AirAdjuster
(45 mins ago)
I break lots of stuff with my braking technique or lack thereof.
[Reply]
1
0
simone11
(29 mins ago)
How about steep muddy ruts? I find front braking causes issues?
[Reply]
1
0
bigdood
(20 mins ago)
Loving this series, great vid
[Reply]
1
0
SacAssassin
(54 mins ago)
Step 1. Remove brakes
[Reply]
1
0
SacAssassin
(44 mins ago)
Step 2. Get breaks
[Reply]
1
0
Agell
(26 mins ago)
Great video! thanks!
[Reply]
