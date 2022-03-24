close
Video: The Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing Crew Tear Up Their Local Trails

Mar 24, 2022
by Juice Lubes  

It's been a while but Juice Lubes Home To Roost is back.

For the first episode of the new series, we sent pans-n-zooms master Tom Caldwell over to Ireland to meet up with the Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing crew for a weekend of destroying berms, crashes and carnage.

TommyC spent the weekend with Irish young guns Chris Cumming and Rónán Dunne for a wild weekend of tearing up their local trails at Rostrevor and Glencullen Adventure Park (known locally as The GAP). If this is anything to go by, those guys are more than ready for Lourdes World Cup!

Juice Lubes is the UK-made, no-nonsense bike maintenance brand. We love keeping you on the trails and out of the workshop with gear that's tough on mud bit kind to your bike and the environment.

You can learn more about Juice Lubes at juicelubes.co.uk.

Photos thanks to Philipp Langhans.

Chris Cumming and Ronan Dunne shooting for Juice Lubes Home To Roost. Philipp Langhans




3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Juice lubes…finally something to get my wife wet with
  • 1 0
 But when will they finally release the Contion DHR2 and the Athegai to the public?
  • 1 0
 The Athertons called, they want their bee costumes back

Post a Comment



