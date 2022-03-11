close
Video: The Contrast Riding in Kamloops Post Forest Fires

Mar 11, 2022
by WeAreOne Composites  


Watch Marcus Cant onboard his We Are One Arrival as he navigates the changes in scenery in his home town of Kamloops, BC post record heat waves and forest fires. The contrasts that this past summer brought will forever remain.

The intense fires in the Paxton Valley this past summer were close to the homes of Marcus Cant and Aedan Skinner. They set out to show the contrast of the landscapes that were impacted and those that were not. The blackened pines near Monte Lake look unfamiliar to the lush Green firs in the Sun Peaks Bike Park and the sagebrush in the Kamloops Bike Ranch. Marcus's signature style is complimented by his custom We Are One Arrival.

Screen shot
Marcus Cant cheezin'


Athlete: @marcus_cant
Cinematography: @aedanskinner
Special Thanks: @landmarktrailworks

www.weareonecomposites.com

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 I was just watching this SIK older video of Matty Miles & Matt Hunter in Kamloops so much stoke!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=egpAI7RXqZc
  • 1 0
 nice to see that the kamloops taste in music hasnt changed in all these years, hell yeah boy!
  • 1 0
 I wouldn't say he Can't...
  • 1 0
 Ziiiing
  • 2 1
 this video is on fire
  • 1 0
 Good work dudes!
  • 1 0
 Insane video dude !

