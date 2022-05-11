Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: 'The Course is Less Hard, Slightly, But Still Fun' - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2022
May 11, 2022
by
Raphael Auclair
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
"Join the team for a lap of the third Mountain Bike World Cup of the 2022 season in Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech Republic. Getting shaken by all the rocks and roots!" -Pivot Cycles - OTE
Posted In:
Videos
Pivot
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Nove Mesto World Cup Xc 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
48277 views
Spotted: GT Prototype DH Bike
43704 views
9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
41449 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
40674 views
Darren Berrecloth Fractures Vertebrae in Crash
37947 views
Burning Question: Why Have Some Pro Riders Downsized to a 27.5" Rear Wheel?
37691 views
Review: 2022 Vitus Sommet 297 AMP - Good Performance, Great Price
35495 views
Final Results from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
34020 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
4
0
ark1965
(45 mins ago)
All the fitness and skills! And a suie! Great vid!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007924
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment