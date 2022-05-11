Video: 'The Course is Less Hard, Slightly, But Still Fun' - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2022

May 11, 2022
by Raphael Auclair  

"Join the team for a lap of the third Mountain Bike World Cup of the 2022 season in Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech Republic. Getting shaken by all the rocks and roots!" -Pivot Cycles - OTE

Posted In:
Videos Pivot World Cup XC XC Racing Nove Mesto World Cup Xc 2022


1 Comment

  • 4 0
 All the fitness and skills! And a suie! Great vid!





