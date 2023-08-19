Video: The Cure for Summertime Blues with Ryan McNulty

Words
: Canyon
As seasons change—spring to summer—many professional athletes choose to relocate their homes, in pursuit of the most-ideal riding conditions during each part of year. Like a fun migration, it's a common lifestyle choice for the world's top surfers, skiers, snowboarders and mountain bikers...
This is the story of Ryan McNulty's decision to pack up his pickup truck with only the necessary items for summer—bikes, gear, fishing poles—and leave his winter/spring home in La Verkin, Utah, to return to his original hometown of Bend, Oregon—this is "Orange to Green."What were the spots you were most excited to ride when you returned home to Bend?Ryan McNulty:
The first spot Evan [Bradley] and I filmed was "The Lair." A local dirt jump spot that is near and dear to my heart. I can say without a doubt I would not be the rider I am today without these jumps. I cannot express how many countless hours I spent maintaining, riding, and progressing on these jumps throughout my earlier years. Second spot is "The Slalom Course" AKA "Jim Karn Trails"; a more technical and advanced dirt jump line near ‘The Lair’. Definitely one of my favorite places to shoot and ride in Bend.
|We tend to ride a lot of dirt jumps [in Bend], which teaches you a lot of core and basic skills.—Ryan McNulty
Third spot is "MilePost 35" a.k.a "Windells." With there being a serious lack of elevation and downhill bike riding in Bend, going 2 hours north to the Mt. Hood area seems to be where I end up spending a lot of my summer “training” and enjoying time on my DH bike. One of my favorite places to be as you never know who you’ll see there. What does a typical day of filming in the summer with Ryan McNulty and Evan Bradley look like?
Evan Bradley:
A day with Ryan can be all sorts of activities. Usually hit the gas station in the morning for his caffeine addiction, usually an energy drink with a muffin. Then we go back and whip up breakfast. I try to find something edible but that's the life on the road living off of gas station food. We usually try to film in the morning but, If we don't, we usually ride a skate park, fish, or go out for a fire drive. Evenings are always spent making a game plan, heading to a spot, and filming bikes or something completely random. But if no filming is involved, always a sunset with Ryan and hanging out with the homies is what we end up doing.
|We definitely like to go out and shoot random stuff not related to biking quite often.—Evan Bradley
Rider: Ryan McNultyBike:
Canyon Torque AL 27.5Fork:
RockShox Boxxer UltimateShock:
RockShox Super DeluxeWheels:
Stans MK3, 27.5”Tires:
Versus AM Gravity, 27.5” x 2.4”Handlebar:
Title AH1Grips:
Sensus Swayze Single-plyStem:
Title DM1Seatpost:
Title CP1Saddle:
Title JS1
Rider: Ryan McNulty
Video by: Evan Bradley
With support from: Canyon