Video: The Cure for Summertime Blues with Ryan McNulty

Words

What were the spots you were most excited to ride when you returned home to Bend?

Ryan McNulty:

We tend to ride a lot of dirt jumps [in Bend], which teaches you a lot of core and basic skills. — Ryan McNulty

What does a typical day of filming in the summer with Ryan McNulty and Evan Bradley look like?



Evan Bradley:

We definitely like to go out and shoot random stuff not related to biking quite often. — Evan Bradley

Rider: Ryan McNulty

Bike: Canyon Torque AL 27.5

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe

Wheels: Stans MK3, 27.5”

Tires: Versus AM Gravity, 27.5” x 2.4”

Handlebar: Title AH1

Grips: Sensus Swayze Single-ply

Stem: Title DM1

Seatpost: Title CP1

Saddle: Title JS1

Canyon Torque AL 27.5RockShox Boxxer UltimateRockShox Super DeluxeStans MK3, 27.5”Versus AM Gravity, 27.5” x 2.4”Title AH1Sensus Swayze Single-plyTitle DM1Title CP1Title JS1

: CanyonAs seasons change—spring to summer—many professional athletes choose to relocate their homes, in pursuit of the most-ideal riding conditions during each part of year. Like a fun migration, it's a common lifestyle choice for the world's top surfers, skiers, snowboarders and mountain bikers...This is the story of Ryan McNulty's decision to pack up his pickup truck with only the necessary items for summer—bikes, gear, fishing poles—and leave his winter/spring home in La Verkin, Utah, to return to his original hometown of Bend, Oregon—this is "Orange to Green."The first spot Evan [Bradley] and I filmed was "The Lair." A local dirt jump spot that is near and dear to my heart. I can say without a doubt I would not be the rider I am today without these jumps. I cannot express how many countless hours I spent maintaining, riding, and progressing on these jumps throughout my earlier years. Second spot is "The Slalom Course" AKA "Jim Karn Trails"; a more technical and advanced dirt jump line near ‘The Lair’. Definitely one of my favorite places to shoot and ride in Bend.Third spot is "MilePost 35" a.k.a "Windells." With there being a serious lack of elevation and downhill bike riding in Bend, going 2 hours north to the Mt. Hood area seems to be where I end up spending a lot of my summer “training” and enjoying time on my DH bike. One of my favorite places to be as you never know who you’ll see there.A day with Ryan can be all sorts of activities. Usually hit the gas station in the morning for his caffeine addiction, usually an energy drink with a muffin. Then we go back and whip up breakfast. I try to find something edible but that's the life on the road living off of gas station food. We usually try to film in the morning but, If we don't, we usually ride a skate park, fish, or go out for a fire drive. Evenings are always spent making a game plan, heading to a spot, and filming bikes or something completely random. But if no filming is involved, always a sunset with Ryan and hanging out with the homies is what we end up doing.Rider: Ryan McNulty Video by: Evan Bradley With support from: Canyon