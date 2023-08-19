Video: The Cure for Summertime Blues with Ryan McNulty

Aug 19, 2023
by Canyon  

Words: Canyon

As seasons change—spring to summer—many professional athletes choose to relocate their homes, in pursuit of the most-ideal riding conditions during each part of year. Like a fun migration, it's a common lifestyle choice for the world's top surfers, skiers, snowboarders and mountain bikers...

This is the story of Ryan McNulty's decision to pack up his pickup truck with only the necessary items for summer—bikes, gear, fishing poles—and leave his winter/spring home in La Verkin, Utah, to return to his original hometown of Bend, Oregon—this is "Orange to Green."

photo
photo

What were the spots you were most excited to ride when you returned home to Bend?

Ryan McNulty: The first spot Evan [Bradley] and I filmed was "The Lair." A local dirt jump spot that is near and dear to my heart. I can say without a doubt I would not be the rider I am today without these jumps. I cannot express how many countless hours I spent maintaining, riding, and progressing on these jumps throughout my earlier years. Second spot is "The Slalom Course" AKA "Jim Karn Trails"; a more technical and advanced dirt jump line near ‘The Lair’. Definitely one of my favorite places to shoot and ride in Bend.

bigquotesWe tend to ride a lot of dirt jumps [in Bend], which teaches you a lot of core and basic skills.Ryan McNulty

Third spot is "MilePost 35" a.k.a "Windells." With there being a serious lack of elevation and downhill bike riding in Bend, going 2 hours north to the Mt. Hood area seems to be where I end up spending a lot of my summer “training” and enjoying time on my DH bike. One of my favorite places to be as you never know who you’ll see there.

photo
photo

What does a typical day of filming in the summer with Ryan McNulty and Evan Bradley look like?

Evan Bradley: A day with Ryan can be all sorts of activities. Usually hit the gas station in the morning for his caffeine addiction, usually an energy drink with a muffin. Then we go back and whip up breakfast. I try to find something edible but that's the life on the road living off of gas station food. We usually try to film in the morning but, If we don't, we usually ride a skate park, fish, or go out for a fire drive. Evenings are always spent making a game plan, heading to a spot, and filming bikes or something completely random. But if no filming is involved, always a sunset with Ryan and hanging out with the homies is what we end up doing.

bigquotesWe definitely like to go out and shoot random stuff not related to biking quite often.Evan Bradley


photo
Rider: Ryan McNulty
Bike: Canyon Torque AL 27.5
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe
Wheels: Stans MK3, 27.5”
Tires: Versus AM Gravity, 27.5” x 2.4”
Handlebar: Title AH1
Grips: Sensus Swayze Single-ply
Stem: Title DM1
Seatpost: Title CP1
Saddle: Title JS1

Rider: Ryan McNulty
Video by: Evan Bradley
With support from: Canyon

Posted In:
Videos Canyon Ryan Mcnulty


Author Info:
Canyon-PureCycling avatar

Member since Feb 18, 2013
142 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite XC Results from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023
73375 views
First Ride: The New RockShox Vivid Ultimate Shock
57420 views
Staff Ride: Dario's Downieville Santa Cruz Tallboy
51306 views
Fox Patent Shows Hollow Fork Crown for Increased Air Volume
42523 views
Review: Formula Cura 4 Brakes
37668 views
Spotted: RockShox Flight Attendant XC Shock
36057 views
Tech Briefing: August 2023
34998 views
First Look: Rulezman Releases Super Short 15 & 18mm Stems
32672 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.081056
Mobile Version of Website